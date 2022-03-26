SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - LXRX

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Lexicon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LXRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lexicon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022, Lexicon issued a press release "announc[ing] the voluntary withdrawal and planned near-term resubmission of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for sotagliflozin to correct a technical issue with the submission recently identified by the company." Lexicon reported that "[t]he company promptly notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the issue and has been in discussions with the agency to correct the submission" but that "[d]ue to the proximity to the conclusion of the 60-day filing review period, Lexicon determined, after consultation with the FDA, that the withdrawal of the NDA and a subsequent resubmission would be the most appropriate action to provide a complete submission for review."

On this news, Lexicon's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 27.37%, to close at $2.07 per share on February 28, 2022.

