Mining technology startup Plotlogic Announces $18M Series A

Plotlogic's first commercial product combines LiDAR, hyperspectral imaging technology and advanced machine learning algorithms to produce real time ore characterization and enhance environmental performance.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep-tech mining startup Plotlogic, whose mission is to improve mining to make it more sustainable, today announced it has raised an $18 million Series A led by Innovation Endeavors. The company plans to use the capital to invest in additional research and development, bolster commercialization, and support Plotlogic's proprietary OreSense® Technology.

"The mining sector is hungry for solutions that improve safety, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and improve profitability. And that's exactly what Plotlogic delivers with our innovative technology," said CEO and co-founder Dr Andrew Job. "Mining is a critical industry, so we're passionate about helping make mining processes the best they can be, and we're thrilled to be supported by so many stakeholders who share our vision to make mining more sustainable."

Founded in 2018 in Brisbane, Plotlogic helps mine operators increase output and reduce waste by identifying the location and material properties of every rock in their mine. By making the mining process more precise, Plotlogic's technology also has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Innovation Endeavors Partner, Sam Smith-Eppsteiner said, "We're thrilled to partner with a team that both knows mining inside and out and is ready to revolutionize the industry with technology. By bringing a new data modality to bear, Plotlogic generates precise, real-time, and predictive ore body knowledge. Early customer relationships underscore the value of such improved understanding: optimized operations, reduced carbon emissions & waste, and increased access to minerals critical to the energy transition like nickel, copper and manganese. We're keen to see Andrew and the team scale their impact with this round of financing."

OreSense®, Plotlogic's first commercial product, combines LiDAR and hyperspectral imaging technology with advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver highly accurate ore characterization in real time. Many of the world's top mining companies—including BHP, Anglo American and Glencore—use OreSense® to make better decisions, improve ore recovery, reduce dilution, and enhance environmental and social governance performance.

ABOUT PLOTLOGIC

Plotlogic is a global technology company that enables mine operators to precisely understand the location and material properties of every rock in their mine, in real-time. Founded in 2018 by Mining executive, Dr Andrew Job while he was completing his PhD at the University of Queensland. Andrew combined his research with his extensive experience to develop a solution for autonomous material characterisation in mining. OreSense®, Plotlogic's first commercial product, combines LiDAR and hyperspectral imaging technology with advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver highly accurate ore characterisation. Plotlogic's OreSense® technology has been extensively developed and tested, having helped some of the world's top mining companies make better decisions, improve ore recovery, reduce dilution and enhance environmental and social governance performance.

