Segment Featuring Barrette Outdoor Living® to Air on Designing Spaces™

CLEVELAND, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., a leading provider of outdoor living products, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Designing Spaces on Lifetime® TV. The episode, "Simple Solutions for Creating a Backyard Oasis," is scheduled to air live on March 23 and April 27 at 7:30 AM (ET) and will also be available to watch online at designingspaces.tv.

In an upcoming episode of Designing Spaces on Lifetime TV, Barrette Outdoor Living joined forces with Atlanta-based social media influencer Erin Marshall (@liveprettyonapenny) to take part in a DIY project that was designed to turn her backyard into her dream oasis. (PRNewswire)

For the home improvement show, Barrette Outdoor Living joined forces with Atlanta-based social media influencer Erin Marshall (@liveprettyonapenny) to take part in a DIY project that was designed to turn her backyard into her dream oasis.

"For inspiration I turn to nature, especially when I'm dealing with backyards spaces — I like to feed off what is already there," said Ms. Marshall. With the variety of choices that Barrette Outdoor Living offers, it was so easy to find products that created this more natural aesthetic."

The company provided Ms. Marshall with its cypress wood grain vinyl solid privacy fencing, wood tone composite decking in tropical walnut, steel railing and an aluminum pergola that features Barrette Outdoor Living's award-winning Decorative Screen Panels on its roof.

"We are excited about the partnerships we have established with Designing Spaces and Erin which have allowed us a platform to further communicate our brand story while showcasing our new products," said Lori Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Barrette Outdoor Living. "Now more than ever, homeowners are embracing their 'outside side' by bringing inside activities to outdoor spaces."

Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign homes. The show features innovative décor designs, DIY projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire families to tackle living space challenges.

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside SideTM. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Featuring more than 67 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit www.barretteoutdoorliving.com

About Designing SpacesTM:

Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information, visit www.designingspaces.tv

