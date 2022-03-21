Konsait Shares Kid Party Ideas for International Day of Happiness

BRIGHTON, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Day of Happiness, that falls on March 20, Konsait is here to offer plenty of options for young revelers to discover and enjoy this once-a-year occasion and for parents who are planning something special with their kids for the day — whether it be organizing a family celebration or throwing a party at home for their gangs.

Konsait Kids Temporary Tattoos Shares Happiness (PRNewswire)

"As a destination for party supplies with a variety of product categories, our mission is to inspire more party decorating ideas and help people to create unforgettable moments. International Day of Happiness is all about spreading love and happiness, and this year, we hope to add a little bit more sprinkles of joy to this day by sharing with parents our kid-themed offerings designed to bring more fun to their little ones," said Gary Xiao, CEO of Konsait.

Along with candy and toys, temporary tattoos are the perfect items to add to a kid party favor or goodie bag. They are also popular as rewards for good behavior incentives or gift giveaways during games. Konsait offers inexpensive fun-filled temporary tattoos for boys and girls that feature vibrant colors and dynamic designs.

During the past three years, Konsait's temporary tattoos have been loved by shoppers on Amazon. The wide-ranging themes of Konsait's temporary tattoos, from mermaids, unicorns and cute animals, always enable parents to find the perfect one to match with the party and event.

Each pack comes with 24 sheets that contain 96 unique designs, creating a cache of colorful, bold, bright, and whimsical options that add a moment of delight and imagination. The adorable tattoos are fun to mix and match, and easy to apply – simply press right on with a wet towel and lasts for 2 to 4 days. They are non-toxic, and can be removed easily in about 10 seconds with alcohol, makeup remover, cold cream or baby oil.

For those who wish to treat their kids and friends with enticing cakes, Konsait's dinosaur cupcake wrappers are an unmissable choice to bring a little magic to Jurassic World-themed celebrations. More than just a fun and playful way to spice up refreshments, these wrappers are also designed to offer a creative crafting session with kids as a great way to make memories.

To shop, search Konsait on Amazon or visit https://www.facebook.com/Konsait for more information.

About Konsait

Founded eight years ago, Konsait is a US-registered brand on a mission to make people's lives better, easier, and more fulfilling. Konsait has an all-in-one online store for party supplies on Amazon, with a rating of 4.84 stars from more than one thousand customers. Its offerings catalog contains thousands of products that include home & kitchenware, toys & games, electronics, beauty and personal care, cell phones & accessories, with some offering Prime shipping. Konsait's affordable prices and exceptional product quality has attracted countless consumers all over the world, making it one of the top 2500 global Amazon sellers.

Media Enquiries:

Justin Tiffany

promote@hapurs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Konsait