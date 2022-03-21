Junior Debt Lending and Advisory added to CIBC's Commercial Banking services

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced its new Junior Debt Lending & Advisory team within the bank's US Commercial Banking group. This marks its 17th specialty banking area.

"Our clients require the ideal capital structure to ensure their business' success," said Bruce Hague, president, US Commercial Banking. "At CIBC, we craft tailored lending solutions and offer high-touch advisory and strategic support to help them achieve their ambitions."

The experienced Junior Debt Lending and Advisory team is led by industry veteran Charlie Sheridan. Sheridan, who recently joined the bank as managing director and group head, brings more than 20 years of industry experience to CIBC. Previously, he served as executive director of the Financial Sponsors Group at J.P. Morgan.

The Commercial Banking team's new specialty group provides subordinated debt and second lien loans. They lend against their own balance sheet and leverage a proprietary network of lenders and investors, as needed. CIBC delivers their Junior Debt Lending and Advisory capabilities across a variety of industries in the US and Canada, serving a wide range of purposes, which include:

Acquisition financing

Capital expenditures

Recapitalizations

Growth capital

General working capital needs

"Financial needs can be complex, but our specialized and relationship-driven approach simplifies our clients' banking experience," said Hague.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

All loans subject to credit approval. The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender

View original content:

SOURCE CIBC