Inception Fertility Supports Neurodiversity Celebration Week

Largest provider of fertility services in North America supports shattering the stigma around neurodiversity by showcasing career opportunities in reproductive medicine, highlights Inception Diversity and Inclusion Committee

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week (March 21-27, 2022) by encouraging neurodiverse individuals to consider a profession in the fertility industry and showcasing the many career opportunities within the Inception ecosystem. The international fertility leader is also calling on its own team members to participate in diversity and inclusion efforts by joining the Inception Diversity and Inclusion Committee (IDIC).

(PRNewsfoto/Inception Fertility) (PRNewswire)

"Inception is a family of brands that supports aspiring parents from all backgrounds in their family building journeys, and we are just as committed to providing this level of support to our current and future team members," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are honored to advocate for the neurodiverse community, comprised of individuals whose talents are limitless and have so much to offer a workplace. And we are equally as honored to continue voicing our support to those communities and people who have experienced disparities simply because of who they are."

This commitment is rooted in the organization's IDIC, whose mission it is to help establish a supportive and welcoming workplace environment in which Inception team members from all backgrounds and demographic characteristics feel involved and empowered. Founded in 2020, the IDIC has led initiatives around causes including mental health awareness, gender parity and racial equality. Committee members, who are participants from Inception and its family of brands, meet monthly to:

Define methods to generate a sense of diversity and inclusion across all Inception locations at both employee and patient levels.

Develop and present recommendations to Inception's executive team and board of directors.

Initiate and implement diversity and inclusion education and growth across all Inception companies, including clinic locations and corporate offices.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week (March 21-27, 2022) is a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences. It aims to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported by providing schools, universities, and organizations with the opportunity to recognize the many talents and advantages of being neurodivergent, while creating more inclusive and equitable cultures that celebrate differences and empower every individual.

Inception recently conducted a call for nominations for new IDIC members. Employees may nominate themselves or a colleague who is committed to serving by visiting the Inception Diversity and Inclusion Committee Member Nomination site.

About Inception Fertility



Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

Krupp Kommunications

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppnyc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inception Fertility