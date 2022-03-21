Elevate Holistics Leverages Fullscript to Offer Patients Natural Solutions to Common Health Concerns

This integration with the nutraceutical platform will enable Elevate patients to access a tailored regimen with one click

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is integrating with Fullscript , a nutraceutical ecommerce platform, to provide patients with products to help support a more natural way of living.

"Until now, our main focus has been ensuring that patients in need of medical marijuana had access to this invaluable treatment method, but we recognized a need to promote greater awareness of other forms of naturopathic medicine," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "This integration with Fullscript will give our patients easy access to a whole host of natural products and the ability to improve their health and wellness without having to resort to pharmaceuticals to treat common ailments."

Elevate Holistics currently has naturopathic doctors creating protocols that patients can acquire to help with certain health conditions. With these protocols in place, the doctors can send patients tailored nutraceutical regimens with one click, simplifying the process and cutting down the time patients have to wait to receive recommendations, and the Fullscript integration will make the process of securing any recommended products even simpler.

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision is two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy-to-use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

