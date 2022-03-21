COMPLIA HEALTH LAUNCHES EMMA

Industry's First AI-Based Chatbot Focused on Clinician Retention and Consumer Engagement Addresses Agency Demand for Increased Productivity and Efficiency

Schaumburg Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the launch of EMMA (Electronic Medical Management Assistant), which leverages artificial intelligence to automate time consuming daily tasks and enable care agencies to increase productivity. The AI-based chatbot is the latest in a series of advancements that underscore the company's commitment to delivering a world class consumer and caregiver experience that promotes proactive, predictive health management.

"The industry is confronting employee shortages and care agencies have an urgent need for tools that empower them to do more with less, by increasing their efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. EMMA will drive care team satisfaction and thereby retention by fully automating multiple time-consuming tasks," explained Paul Minton, SVP of Product Management. "This intelligent chatbot will continually evolve to address many more agency needs; freeing caregivers to focus on highest value activities and facilitating more meaningful interactions with the health care ecosystem and care team members," he added.

EMMA is the dynamic face of Complia Health's Smart Aging Platform™, which connects consumers, their devices, their care team, and agency administrators. Utilizing secured text messages, secured email communications and in-app chat options, EMMA streamlines communication to increase timeliness and convenience, improving front-line engagement and satisfaction for caregivers.

Agency benefits of the new chatbot technology include the simplification of recurring tasks through the automation of shift coverage notices, credential verification, mandatory education requirements, and securing physician signatures. Consumers will experience a seamless interface that provides them with timely information on their caregivers and care plan and enables proactive engagement to address care needs with more immediacy. EMMA will also directly engage appropriate healthcare professionals, and intelligently route consumers to the right team member for the appropriate level of care.

"We are relentlessly focused on helping our clients leverage technology to improve clinician and consumer experiences, and ultimately clinical and financial outcomes," explained Rich Berner, Complia Health CEO. "We are excited that EMMA is going to help our clients elevate the care experience for everyone involved, while leapfrogging the competition," he added.

