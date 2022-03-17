Servier Joins Everest Climb to Fight Cancer Benefitting Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Inspiring journey to Everest Base Camp led by biotech journalist Luke Timmerman aims to raise more than $1 million for cancer research

Expedition is part of the company's expanded efforts to make oncology a priority globally, reinforcing its commitment to advancing cancer research

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier Pharmaceuticals, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, today announced the company will join Luke Timmerman's trek to Everest Base Camp on March 23 through April 8, 2022, in Nepal. Servier has joined this Climb to Fight Cancer expedition as a Survivorship Sponsor to raise more than $1 million for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington.

"To bring innovations to our patients, we must aim high, explore new peaks and never be afraid of the trail ahead," said David K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "Servier is proud to support Fred Hutch and join the climb alongside this team of industry leaders to advance cancer research. As a company governed by a non-profit foundation, we see our values and priorities mirrored in the humanitarian approach that Fred Hutch applies to science and their collaboration with research partners to develop new ways to diagnose, predict, prevent and treat cancer around the world."

Olivier Madec, Global Head of M&A and Venture Investments at Servier, will represent Servier on the 17-day hike through the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp in honor of both his mother, a 30-year cancer survivor, and the 22-year-old son of a colleague who defeated hodgkin lymphoma in 2019.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 10 million people dying from the disease each year.1 To bring innovative treatment options to patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers, Servier has made oncology a priority globally and allocates more than 50% of its research and development budget to cancer research.

"We are truly grateful that people and organizations around the world are supporting Fred Hutch and Climb to Fight Cancer," said Kelly O'Brien, Vice President of Philanthropy at Fred Hutch. "Fred Hutch has been committed to science that changes lives since 1975 with groundbreaking treatments like bone-marrow transplantation, and together with Servier we share a desire to make the world a better place."

Since 1997, Fred Hutch's Climb to Fight Cancer has sought to "cure cancer one mountain at a time." Experienced mountaineers, cancer survivors and first-time climbers convene annually to participate in mountain climbs across the globe to honor patients, loved ones and raise funds for cancer research. To date, these climbers have raised more than $11 million for life-saving research.

"The Climb to Fight Cancer brings biotech executives, investors and scientists together in common cause for cancer research," said Luke Timmerman, Founder and Editor of the premier biotechnology newsletter Timmerman Report. "Hiking to Everest Base Camp doesn't involve the risks of going to the summit, but it is 17,600 feet above sea level. Getting there takes determination, resilience and teamwork. These are some of the same qualities it takes to make progress against cancer. I'm thankful for Servier's visionary support of this effort."

Timmerman summited Mt. Everest in 2018 and raised $340,000 along the way through a Climb to Fight Cancer campaign for Fred Hutch. The following year, he led a Climb to Fight Cancer team to the summit of Kilimanjaro and raised $1.6 million.

With more than 21 oncology assets at various stages of clinical development, and 20 research projects ongoing, Servier is committed to finding solutions that address patient needs across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. The company continues to build a robust portfolio of oncology treatments and brings commercial expertise in hematology and solid tumors.

Visit Olivier Madec's fundraising page to learn more and support the Climb to Fight Cancer.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

More information: www.servier.us

