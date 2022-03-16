White Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Weland Solutions

White Systems and Weland are pleased to announce the development of a strategic partnership that will link Weland's innovative and industry unique vertical lift solutions with White's technical and service expertise in the material handling space.

HYANNIS, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Systems, a leading manufacturer of high-density intelligent storage equipment, today announced a strategic partnership with Weland Solutions, who develops innovative and industry unique vertical lift solutions. This partnership will strengthen White's leadership position in robust storage automation and will provide the North American market with a wide range of automated storage solutions to optimize processes in warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce.

Weland Solutions, based in Gislaved, Sweden, has a proud history of engineering and innovation and is the leading manufacturer of reliable vertical lift technologies. The company's vertical lift solutions are industry unique and synonymous with innovation and reliability. "We have been working closely with the White Systems team and are confident that our relationship provides the potential for a long and mutually beneficial collaboration that provides increased value to our existing customer base and the expanding market for our industry unique vertical lift solutions," says Björn Karlsson, CEO at Weland Solutions.

White Systems will provide a large market reach, enhance technical support, and strengthen service capabilities. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and 75 years of storage automation history, White has distinguished itself by serving as a trusted partner to customers operating in extremely busy environments spanning multiple industries.

"With this partnership, we will be providing customers and partners with solutions that will forever change the vertical lift space," says Scott Boyson, Marketing Director of White Systems. "With recent changes in the manufacturing and supply chain environments, warehouse automation is becoming increasingly important to companies."

The combined strengths of White and Weland maximizes our innovative technologies for customers seeking solutions to meet their evolving storage and automation requirements across hundreds of industries. By complimenting White's technology and expanding Weland's technical support and service capabilities, a wide range of superior solutions are readily available. Together, White and Weland are able to deliver unparalleled solutions for warehousing, distribution, and ecommerce facilities.

You can view vertical lift technology at https://whitesystems.com/compact-vertical-lift-modules/ and learn how White-Weland products can improve your manufacturing or distribution environment with innovative system solutions and industry-leading service.

About White Systems:

White Systems, a SencorpWhite business, located in Massachusetts is a market leader in innovative, integrated intelligent storage solutions. White is one of the original carousel manufactures and has stayed at the cutting edge of development for over 70 years with a suite of intelligent storage systems. White develops comprehensive solutions by combining of hardware, software and service to deliver their clients greater productivity.

About Weland:

Weland AB is a leading manufacturer of integrated metal-working systems ranging from industrial staircases, railings and grating systems to automated storage systems. Weland Solutions offers reliable vertical lift modules and our strength lies in our high level of competence, great responsiveness and drive for innovation to increase our customers' profitability and improve the work environment for employees. We always try to solve our customer's needs through close collaboration, and by applying the right solution in the right place.

About SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage systems, thermoformers, sealing machines, and warehouse management software. We offer standard and comprehensive solutions for progressive clients by leveraging its in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States.

