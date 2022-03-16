Thousands of Nonprofits Receive Charity Navigator Scores for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategies and Impact

SADDLE BROOK, N.J, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the world's largest evaluator of nonprofits, today announced a new rating methodology for the Encompass Rating System. This release features updates to the Culture & Community and Impact & Results beacons. More than 10,000 nonprofits are now scored on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices through the Culture & Community beacon, and Charity Navigator has expanded its Impact & Results scores to assess new program types, including homeless housing, early literacy, animal shelters, basic goods distribution for needy individuals, and financial/credit counseling.

"Donors want to know where their money is going, but, more importantly, they want to know what their money is doing," said Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "By continually strengthening our ratings, we're guiding millions of donors to the most effective, equitable, and impactful organizations working to make a difference."

"Our ratings encourage best practices across the sector," said Bilal Taylor, Charity Navigator's Vice President of Culture & Community. "With our new methodology, we anticipate that nonprofits will place greater emphasis on becoming more equitable, more inclusive, and more diverse; and our research suggests this can enhance decision-making, staff motivation, innovation, and effectiveness."

The data used for the DEI scores has been provided in partnership with Candid . Nonprofits interested in earning or updating beacons can visit the Charity Navigator Nonprofit Portal .

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator , the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, empowers donors of all sizes with free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision-making. Through Charity Navigator's ratings, nonprofits are equipped with the nonprofit sector's premier trust indicator and a powerful platform to raise awareness and funds. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

