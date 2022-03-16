Structural Capital Leverages PEF Services for Fund Administration to Drive Growth

Technology-focused investment firm outsources fund administration to scale quickly to support asset growth

WEST ORANGE, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC (PEF), a CSC company and a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the release of a client case study highlighting the success of Structural Capital, an investment firm providing expansion-stage loans to venture capital and private equity-backed companies in the technology sector. PEF has provided fund administration services to Structural Capital since 2019, supported by PEF's experienced team and ViewPoint™, its purpose-built investor and accounting portal for private capital.

Structural Capital is a notable player in the venture capital (VC) space. While most VC firms focus on equity stake purchases, the firm predominantly works in debt, providing an alternative form of capital for companies at various stages of their growth life cycle. Structural Capital initially sought out PEF to administer Fund III from its launch. The success of that partnership has led to a far deeper relationship, one in which PEF is an extension of Structural Capital's in-house accounting team.

"It would have been very, very difficult to do what we've done without a fund administrator like PEF," says Jay Taylor, Structural Capital's CFO. "They've been able to scale quickly and provide access to dedicated experts to service our funds. We would've struggled to do that internally while also doing our day-to-day jobs."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top private capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments, including buyout, venture, debt, real estate, co-investment, SPVs, and fund of funds.

"Part of the impetus for seeking out PEF Services specifically was their experience with debt-type funds, which is important to us," Taylor says. "They also have experience with SBICs, which is a potential growth area for us."

"PEF supports our clients with a complete range of fund administration services, best-in-class technologies and industry expertise to accommodate a diverse set of requirements," says Gus Tambakis, managing director of client services at PEF Services. "We're delighted to work with Structural Capital to enable them to maintain their focus on returns and growth."

"Structural Capital recently engaged a CSC subsidiary to be its new custodian," says Anne Anquillare, CFA, and head of CSC U.S. Fund Services. "The scope of services offered by CSC beyond fund administration will result in a more seamless process across all stages of a fund's life cycle."

This case study is one in a series highlighting client growth and success supported by PEF's fund administration services.

About Structural Capital

Structural Capital is an investment firm that provides expansion-stage loans to venture capital and private equity-backed companies in the technology sector. The firm provides flexible financing solutions to high-growth companies seeking a less dilutive source of capital. Since starting in 2014, Structural Capital has successfully launched three funds. For more information, please visit structuralcapital.com.

About CSC

CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, acquired PEF Services LLC (PEF), a leading provider of technology-enabled fund administration services to private capital firms and their investors, including private equity, private debt, venture capital and U.S.-based small business investment companies (SBICs), in June 2021. By combining its global financial markets offering with PEF, CSC established itself as the highest-quality fund services provider in the U.S., and a leading global partner for alternative asset managers and capital markets participants. CSC offers a full suite of core and specialized services provided by industry experts and supported by ViewPoint, a purpose-built portal delivering greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. With more than a 20-year track record of delivering best-in-class solutions to funds and general partnerships, CSC focuses on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. For more information about our services, visit cscgfm.com and pefservices.com.

