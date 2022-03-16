Staffing Leader Names Grand Prize Winners of Spherion Winter Games Campaign

Spherion Staffing Awarded Nearly $50,000 in Cash Prizes as Part of its National Workforce Engagement Campaign

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After six weeks of close competition, Spherion Staffing announced today the nine grand prize winners of its innovative hiring and retention campaign, Spherion Winter Games. JaMarcus Riley, Martay Davis and Israel Exantus were awarded gold ($5,000) cash prizes; Victor Rodriguez, Jennifer Marchese and Nicole Helms were awarded silver ($2,500) cash prizes; and Tanius Harvath, Nicole Matherly and Hannah Garrett took home the bronze, receiving $1,000 each in cash prizes.

"We're extremely excited to announce the grand prize winners of our first Spherion Winter Games campaign," said Rebecca Rogers-Tijerino, president of Spherion Staffing. "Thanks to the dedication of our offices around the country, we have been able to match countless candidates with fulfilling job opportunities with the added bonus of some much-needed fun. Due to the selective nature of the current job market, it's a priority for us at Spherion to ensure we are coming up with creative solutions that recognize and reward our hardworking employees while helping our client companies find top talent. In the end, everyone was a winner!"

All Spherion employees active on assignment and in good standing earned one entry for each week worked during the six-week campaign. At the end of each week, nine prize winners across Spherion's nationwide network of local offices were selected to receive cash prizes, totaling $15,300 in weekly prizes. At the close of the campaign, the nine grand prize winners were awarded a bronze, silver, or gold-level amount, bringing the campaign's total cash prize purse to nearly $50,000.

With the emergence of even more job opportunities and growing demand for workers caused by the "Great Resignation," Spherion is dedicated to connecting job seekers with meaningful positions at local client companies across more than 200 offices nationwide.

About Spherion

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list and being named a top recruiting firm by Forbes, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.

