SK-II RELEASES NEW "PITERA & ME" CAMPAIGN: MADE BY GEN-Z, FOR THE GEN-Z

SK-II sends its new Next Generation Brand Ambassadors on a self-care break with PITERA™ Essence to open up about their true selves in a new self-directed series

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real. Unscripted. Raw. Just PITERA™ and Me. Get to know global prestige skincare brand SK-II and its cult-favorite skincare product PITERA™ Essence all over again, through the eyes of its newest Gen-Z celebrity brand ambassadors.

(PRNewsfoto/SK-II) (PRNewswire)

MINA of K-POP group TWICE in SK-II’s first self-directed “PITERA™ & Me” film series (PRNewswire)

Award-winning Chinese actress and movie star Zhang Zi Feng in SK-II’s first self-directed “PITERA™ & Me” film series (PRNewswire)

Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou in SK-II’s first self-directed “PITERA™ & Me” film series (PRNewswire)

SK-II’s “PITERA™ & Me” film series to feature Japanese actress and model Ayaka Miyoshi (Coming soon) (PRNewswire)

"PITERA™ & Me" is SK-II's first-ever self-directed film series by its newest brand ambassadors—MINA of K-POP group TWICE, a Japanese actress and model Ayaka Miyoshi, an award-winning Chinese actress and movie star Zhang Zi Feng, a Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou as they go on a self-care break with PITERA™ Essence.

Filmed 24/7 in a vacation house, SK-II's newest brand ambassadors go completely bare skinned and get up close and personal.

Discover a side of them you never knew as they open about their lives, reconnect with their hobbies and film their first experience with SK-II PITERA™ Essence while answering fans' most-asked skincare questions.

"My goal this year is to spend more meaningful time, take care of myself and do something fun every day. I've been very busy since I debuted and I think it's time to rediscover myself, skin care included. With PITERA™ Essence, I want to start a new skincare routine," said MINA.

"I like SK-II for having their own attitudes and philosophy. Ever since I started paying attention to my skin care, I have been using PITERA™ Essence. It's been four years since I started using PITERA™ Essence, and I don't need to worry about my skin anymore," said Leah Dou.

"It is cool how SK-II brings me this authenticity of being just myself and I love it. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence has become the important part of my life now and I am very satisfied with my crystal clear skin that it brought me," said Zhang Zi Feng.

"PITERA™ & Me" is SK-II's latest collection of stories about its iconic PITERA™ Essence. Through the years, SK-II has been on a journey to decode pop culture—entertainment, music and art—to bring to life its stories of PITERA™ and transformation to Crystal Clear Skin in new and meaningful ways for its consumers over generations. This started from authentic celebrity testimonials in its early days to bold challenges with 2017's "Face the Wild, Face the Camera" with National Geographic and 2018's "Bare Skin Project" with Magnum Photos, an industry-first beauty entertainment web-series with 2019's "Bare Skin Chat" and "PITERA™ Masterclass" as well as 2021's "My PITERA™ Story" featuring an iconic skincare campaign remake by its longest standing brand ambassadors.

PITERA™ Essence is SK-II's signature and most awarded bestseller. With its unchanged formula, PITERA™ Essence contains over 90% PITERA™—SK-II's exclusive and naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary fermentation process of a unique yeast strain. Dubbed as "Miracle Water" in Asia, Facial Treatment Essence is loved by millions of women around the world for its transformative power to Crystal Clear Skin[1].

The first "PITERA™ & Me" trailer film self-directed by MINA can be watched here on 17 March: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUoT4AOtrkw. Stay tuned for more film series to be released in a phased schedule via official SK-II YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/skiiofficial.

[1] With regular use.

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Simone Biles, Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura and Naomi Watanabe. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK-II