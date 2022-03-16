Roofing & Restoration Services of America Introduces Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to Dallas-Fort Worth

GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing & Restoration Services of America, a leading Texas roofing company, is the first in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Greater Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

"Texans care about their energy independence and care about reliability," said Veronica Nelson, Marketing Manager at Roofing & Restoration Services of America. "With Timberline Solar, we are installing a powerful roof that will save homeowners money in their electricity bills, and provide local, clean energy for Texas homes."

"This is about investing in American manufacturing and clean energy jobs," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "GAF Energy is partnering with local, trusted roofing companies, like Roofing & Restoration Services of America, to create, sustain, and build good-paying, local jobs that also support our clean energy future."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.rrsa.us/solar/ .

About Roofing & Restoration Services of America (RRSA)

A family-owned and BBB-accredited company with a nationwide reach, Roofing & Restoration Services of America has built up a reputation for honesty and trustworthiness that's unparalleled in the industry. Our exterior remodeling company officially opened for business in 2010 in Texas, and now manages offices all across the nation. We specialize in best-in-class roofing, siding, and storm damage restoration for communities across all 50 states.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

