NUTRISHOP® and 24 Hour Fitness® Expand Partnership

HENDERSON, Nev., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with 24 Hour Fitness® to expand their original partnership. The two industry leaders have now enhanced their relationship with the goal to expand to approximately 50 Nutrishop franchised stores in clubs nationwide over the next four years, creating a promising franchise opportunity for fitness-minded entrepreneurs while delivering a deep bench of wellness products available for sale to 24 Hour Fitness members and guests. In 2021 and early 2022, Nutrishop locations opened in 24 Hour Fitness clubs across California, Colorado and Texas. Future Nutrishop in-club locations include the San Diego and Los Angeles markets of 24 Hour Fitness clubs in Southern California.

Additionally, Nutrishop and 24 Hour Fitness have entered into an exclusive affiliate relationship that will create a joint e-commerce site of Nutrishop wellness products available online for sale to club members and guests, bringing products to an even larger audience eager to grow and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with 24 Hour Fitness and broaden Nutrishop's footprint within the nutrition, fitness and wellness industries," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop's founder and CEO. "Both of our brands are aligned in our deepest core values to help others live fit, healthy and happy lifestyles and become the best versions of themselves."

The first state-of-the-art, in-club Nutrishop store was built in May 2021 inside 24 Hour Fitness Downtown Sacramento, followed by Laguna Niguel and Yorba Linda, CA. This year, Nutrishop in-club stores have opened inside 24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe in Colorado and 24 Hour Fitness McKinney in Texas. More Nutrishop locations are slated to open in Southern-California 24 Hour Fitness clubs during the coming year.

"Our relationship with Nutrishop is important to us, particularly as the nation recovers from the stress of the past two years," said Karl Sanft, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. "Now more than ever, it's a priority to become healthy for life. We've continued to build our business to offer members fitness experiences that are engaging, fun and offer plenty of program variety. Along with access to additional coaching support and wellness tools — like Nutrishop — we can help our members build their mind and body wellness over the long term, whether inside or outside of our clubs."

McLendon founded Nutrishop in 2003 to fill a void in the nutritional supplement industry by offering a place for customer-centric services including body composition analysis, customized meal plans, nutritional education, transformation challenges, and more. In addition to offering guaranteed low prices on top-industry brands, Nutrishop also offers first-rate, cutting-edge products, from protein powders, thermogenics, vitamins and nootropics, to immune-support products, pre-workouts and more.

"For 24 Hour Fitness members who have access to a Nutrishop store inside their club, they're essentially getting a one-stop-shop that covers all the bases for their health and fitness goals," said McLendon. "We all know that great results don't come from just exercise or nutrition/supplements alone, but when they are combined and executed properly with a custom meal plan provided by Nutrishop, it's recipe for success."

Nutrishop has a dedicated website where consumers can learn more about the company and how to become a franchisee, whether for a stand-alone brick-and-mortar store or inside a 24 Hour Fitness club. Benefits of opening a Nutrishop include no royalties, extensive training, ongoing corporate support and education, marketing support, flexibility and freedom and the resiliency of the fitness industry, where now more than ever, it's important to feel better for long term health.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating over 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps change lives every day through fitness. Clean and spacious clubs are furnished with a variety of strength and cardio equipment in a comfortable environment that conveys the feeling of community and inclusivity. Several club membership options—Silver, Gold or Platinum—offer club amenities designed to kick off each individual's fitness journey. Among them are functional training equipment, GX24 group exercise studio and cycle classes where members can reserve a spot for their favorite instructor-led live class within a club community that supports and inspires every member to lead a healthier, happier life. Friendly and knowledgeable fitness professionals also stand ready to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. At the Platinum membership level, 24GO Premium Digital offers an assortment of workouts accessible anytime and anywhere whether inside or outside the club. This diverse and meaningful combination of fitness options are designed to engage and motivate every 24 Hour Fitness member to explore and enjoy a lifelong relationship with mind and body health and wellness.

