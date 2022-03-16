NetCraftsmen® Joins Forces with BlueAlly to Expand Footprint and Security Capability

The investment brings IT consulting and security services from NetCraftsmen to a broader customer base and geography.

CARY, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, today announced it has acquired a majority interest in NetCraftsmen, a leading IT consulting and security solutions provider. The transaction accelerates BlueAlly's services and solutions capabilities and further enhances the combined reach to customers across the country. NetCraftsmen will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and maintain the NetCraftsmen brand for the near future.

"Joining BlueAlly will enable us to quickly expand our presence to a larger, national market," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "Our current clients will continue to receive the same excellent service from our team. With this new financial investment along with the existing solutions and reach of BlueAlly, we'll be able to expand the number of clients for whom we can solve tough IT challenges."

"The combination of NetCraftsmen's IT Consulting services and BlueAlly's breadth of solutions and digital platforms has great potential," said BlueAlly CEO, George Barkley. "Making the best-in-class experts at NetCraftsmen available to our clients will accelerate our commitment to help customers scale and protect their digital transformation efforts."

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly has proven strengths in IT Consulting, Managed Services, and Data Center Solutions, along with technical expertise in Security, Hybrid Cloud, and eCommerce. The company is a trusted partner for enterprises of all sizes in their path to digital transformation. Based in Cary, NC, BlueAlly has additional offices in Irvine, CA, Atlanta, Des Moines, IA, and Kansas City, KS, along with sales offices in Florida, Ohio, Texas, and New York. www.blueally.com

About NetCraftsmen

Founded in 2001, NetCraftsmen is an IT consulting and security solutions provider. The company partners with clients to ensure their IT infrastructure gets healthy and stays healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk, and proactively preparing for the future. Specializing in serving complex, highly regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance, and government, NetCraftsmen's solutions include network, security, collaboration, data center, cloud, automation, and other innovative technologies. With more than 80 employees, NetCraftsmen is headquartered in Columbia, MD. www.netcraftsmen.com

About Source Capital

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

