National Restaurant Association Show® Names Recipients of Prestigious 2022 FABI Awards

FABI Awards celebrate industry-altering products that shape what's new and next for the future of food and beverage

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show today announced the 2022 recipients of the Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, which recognize companies for developing extraordinary food and beverage products that are leading the way in new tastes, flavor profiles, creativity and their potential to boost sales. Each award recipient and their product will be highlighted throughout the exhibit halls at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Restaurant, taking place May 21-24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"FABI Awardees never disappoint when it comes to creativity, inventiveness, and of course—taste!" said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "No matter your role in foodservice, you can find inspiration in these products. Whether it be optimizing your menu with more plant-based options, exploring flavors from other countries or seeing how classic brands are reimagining flavors, these products answer the question "what's next for foodservice?' We can't wait to have our community back together in two short months to taste these revolutionary new products in person!"

Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. The award recipients are selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.

The 2022 FABI Award recipients are :

Angel's Artisan Pocket Bread (Angel Bakeries, USA LLC)

The Better Fish® Skinless Barramundi 4 oz IQF Portion (Australis Aquaculture)

Beyond Pepperoni (Beyond Meat)

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails & Mixers (Blind Tiger, LLC)

Demitri's Bloody Mary Seasoning (Demitri's Gourmet Mixes)

Java Trading Thai Iced Coffee Latte (Distant Lands Coffee)

JUST Egg Folded (Eat Just, Inc.)

Plant-based Salmon Burger (Good Catch)

Impossible™ Meatballs Made From Plants (Impossible Foods)

Oatly Frozen Dessert Bars - Strawberry Swirl (Oatly)

Nitro Pepsi (PepsiCo Foodservice)

Ripple Dairy-Free Soft Serve (Ripple Foods)

Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Parmesan Seasoning (Sabatino Truffles)

Chimichurri (Sevillo Fine Foods)

Cremino Individual Dessert (Taste It Presents)

Mascarpone Semifreddo Bar Cake (Taste It Presents)

Sorbissimo (Taste It Presents)

TiNDLE (TiNDLE)

Taste Republic Pre-Cooked IQF Gluten-Free Four Cheese Tortelloni (Tribe 9 Foods)

Natures Raspberries Frozen Fresh in White & Dark Chocolate: 1.5oz Mini Single Serve (Tru Fru LLC)

Piña Colada ~ Natures Pineapple Frozen Fresh in White Chocolate & Coconut: 5oz Grab & Go (Tru Fru LLC)

Hillshire Farm® All Natural Fully Cooked Pork Chorizo Crumbles (Tyson Foods Inc)

Tyson® Chicken n' Waffle Sandwiches (Tyson Foods Inc)

Zùsto - Sugar Substitute (Zùsto)

The National Restaurant Association Show is the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry. It brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event. For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The National Restaurant Association Show, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in equity partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

