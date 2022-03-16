Lindsay Harris promoted to HMA President & CEO by parent company Cambia Health Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc. (HMA), one of the nation's largest third-party administrators and an innovator in self-funded health benefits, today announced that its parent company, Cambia Health Solutions, has promoted Lindsay Harris to HMA's new President & CEO.

Lindsay Harris, President & CEO, Healthcare Management Administrators (PRNewswire)

Harris took the helm as HMA's President in August 2020, ringing in a new all-female C-suite era for HMA. Since then, Harris has led the organization's strategic direction through the pandemic to a 20% growth in HMA's client base and historical highs in overall membership, revenue and customer satisfaction. Within the last year, HMA has also earned Best Places to Work awards from the Puget Sound Business Journal and Built In Seattle.

Harris credits HMA's success to its people and their commitment to the company's vision, mission and values. "Our employees come from diverse backgrounds and bring a wide variety of perspectives and skills to the challenge of making healthcare better through personalized service and increased quality, affordability and value. We ask everyone to bring their best, whole self to work and to constantly look for ways to serve our customers more effectively," said Harris. "It's a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who care deeply about making healthcare better for the members and employers we serve and how amazingly well they've rallied together to do all of this in the midst of a global pandemic."

In 2022, HMA is expanding its focus on helping members with chronic and serious health conditions, including offering enhanced support for mental health and increasing members' access to care across a broad spectrum of needs. HMA also recently announced a new partnership with Lyn Health to offer its industry-leading clinical care model for polychronic members.

"Healthcare is rapidly evolving, and under Lindsay's leadership, HMA is proving to be a growing trusted partner for self-funded employers across the country," said Amadou Yattassaye, executive vice president of market growth for Cambia Health Solutions.

Since 2000, HMA has been owned by Cambia Health Solutions, a Portland, Oregon-based organization that provides HMA with the financial stability and strategic partnership that help ensure long-term success.

Harris has been an integral part of HMA for the last 14 years. Previously she held roles at Premera Blue Cross, Mathematica Policy Research, and the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality at the Department of Health and Human Services. Harris currently serves on the advisory boards for several stop loss carriers.

About Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the service-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets; their people and their health plan dollars. With over 35 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly-skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.4 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators, Inc.