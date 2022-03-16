LEAPPOINT NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST MANAGEMENT CONSULTING FIRMS BY FORBES FOR FIFTH YEAR IN A ROW

LeapPoint's Connected Work™ recognized for driving digital transformation across healthcare,

financial services, retail, hospitality and public sectors

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint , LLC, the leader in ConnectedWork™ for Technology, Process and People, is one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the fifth year in a row, as recognized by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The prestigious award builds upon a year of record-setting growth for LeapPoint as the company meets increased global demand for technology implementation and integration services that drive digital transformation.

The annual Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms is based on survey responses by more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who worked with management consultancy firms over the last four years. Only the management consulting firms that receive the most recommendations are included on the list.

"LeapPoint's Connected Work approach to digital transformation is a radically different and effective way to solve the enormous implementation and integration challenges associated with too much technology and too little resources," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "Aligning people, process and technology is fundamental to LeapPoint's mission, and we are honored to accept this recognition from Forbes, Statista, our clients, partners and peers who understand the complexity of today's business, employee and technology environments."

Other notable LeapPoint 2022 achievements include:

Paige Erickson to its Board of Directors to help LeapPoint bring its Connected Work digital transformation services to more businesses worldwide looking for competitive market advantage through powerful user experiences; Appointing former Managing Director of Adobe International and Workfront Head of Global Business Developmentto help LeapPoint bring its Connected Work digital transformation services to more businesses worldwide looking for competitive market advantage through powerful user experiences;

Luke Alexandre as LeapPoint Managing Director of EMEA to provide more global Connected Work support to clients; Welcoming five-time Workfront EMEA partner of the year winnerasto provide more global Connected Work support to clients;

Adobe Workfront Specialized partner status , the highest Adobe Workfront enablement rating in the Americas, and second only to IBM in the number of certified Adobe Workfront specialists on its business and technology implementation team. Achieving, the highest Adobe Workfront enablement rating in the Americas, and second only to IBM in the number of certified Adobe Workfront specialists on its business and technology implementation team.

Companies in regulated industries, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and the public sector turn to LeapPoint for cost-effective digital transformation through Connected WorkTM. To learn more about LeapPoint and its Connected Work services, visit www.leappoint.com .

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is changing the way companies connect work, technology, and talent to solve big business challenges and drive successful outcomes. Established by Big 4 alumni who sought more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, LeapPoint is committed to making life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers and those they serve. As the go-to Adobe and Adobe Workfront partner across industries, LeapPoint's break-through Connected Work™ services are the essential framework for the Future of Work. www.leappoint.com

Contact:

Paul Self

pself@leappoint.com

