InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Divider for Beds (AVZ-2016)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective shield to prevent the spread of germs when sharing a bed with someone who is sick, coughing or sneezing," said an inventor, from Thomasville, Ga., "so I invented the BREATH/DIVIDER. My design helps to improve sanitary conditions while resting or sleeping together in bed."



The invention provides a protective barrier between two bedmates. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. It also facilitates the storage of personal items. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

