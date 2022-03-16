Illumina Accelerator Invests in Seven Omics Startups Advancing Breakthrough Therapeutics, Diagnostics, DNA Storage, Mental Wellness, and Sustainable Foods Applications

Illumina Accelerator portfolio grows to 68 startups

93% of graduate companies successfully secured additional capital

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has invested in seven new genomics companies to join the fourth global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. The global company creation engine is focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups and its next global funding cycle application deadline is April 1, 2022.

"A hands-on company creation engine and venture builder, Illumina Accelerator has a strong portfolio of 68 omics startups across the globe," said Amanda Cashin, Ph.D., co-founder and Global Head of Illumina For Startups. "We are delighted to welcome our newest investments and are honored to partner with talented entrepreneurs around the world focused on unlocking the power of the genome to make an impact on human health and beyond."

During two, six-month funding cycles per year, Illumina Accelerator provides the selected startups with access to seed investment, access to Illumina sequencing systems and reagents, as well as business guidance, genomics expertise, and fully operational lab space adjacent to Illumina's campuses in Cambridge, UK or the San Francisco Bay Area. Illumina Accelerator is accepting applications for the next global funding cycle, which are due by April 1, 2022. Through a single, global application process, Illumina Accelerator will select up to five companies in each location. To learn more and apply, please visit our website.

"We are proud to partner with Illumina in supporting the many talented and disruptive companies that have come through Illumina Accelerator in the Bay Area since inception in 2014 and Cambridge, UK since expansion in 2020," said Ben Johnson, Managing Director, National Head of Early Stage Life Science at Silicon Valley Bank.

The newest companies to join Illumina Accelerator's global portfolio of genomics startups include:

Illumina Accelerator 4th Global Funding Cycle

4SR Biosciences Inc., a diagnostics and therapeutics company from University of Chicago , is using proprietary technology to explore new tRNA-based modalities for disease biomarkers and cancer therapeutics. a diagnostics and therapeutics company from, is using proprietary technology to explore new tRNA-based modalities for disease biomarkers and cancer therapeutics.

B4X, INC., a therapeutics and diagnostics company from Atlanta, Georgia , is utilizing multi-omic big data anchored in genomics to deliver life-saving therapeutics and precision diagnostics to individuals suffering from debilitating diseases of the brain. a therapeutics and diagnostics company from, is utilizing multi-omic big data anchored in genomics to deliver life-saving therapeutics and precision diagnostics to individuals suffering from debilitating diseases of the brain.

Cache DNA, Inc., a nucleic acid software and storage company from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , is on a mission to unlock the information stored in nucleic acids through its breakthrough nucleic acid storage and access technology, helping customers in life sciences accelerate insights. a nucleic acid software and storage company from the, is on a mission to unlock the information stored in nucleic acids through its breakthrough nucleic acid storage and access technology, helping customers in life sciences accelerate insights.

CRISP-HR Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company from the San Francisco Bay Area , has developed a proprietary, next-generation CRISPR platform to create novel therapeutics for rare diseases. a therapeutics company from the, has developed a proprietary, next-generation CRISPR platform to create novel therapeutics for rare diseases.

NonExomics, Inc., a proteogenomics and AI-driven therapeutics company from Cambridge, UK and Greater Boston , is developing a proprietary platform to mine novel drug targets from the dark and uncharacterized regions of the genome. a proteogenomics and AI-driven therapeutics company fromand, is developing a proprietary platform to mine novel drug targets from the dark and uncharacterized regions of the genome.

Purpose Health, Inc . , a mental wellness company from Northern Virginia , supports consumers on their mental wellness journey with data-driven insights into the physiological impact of stress on the microbiome and body. a mental wellness company from, supports consumers on their mental wellness journey with data-driven insights into the physiological impact of stress on the microbiome and body.

Rethink Bio Private Limited, a synthetic biology company from India , is focused on harnessing the potential of microalgae to develop sustainable food solutions to benefit the planet and people. a synthetic biology company from, is focused on harnessing the potential of microalgae to develop sustainable food solutions to benefit the planet and people.

"Illumina Accelerator's track record in building breakthrough genomics startups across the globe is unparalleled," said Alex Aravanis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Illumina. "These seven new investments demonstrate the power of genomics to advance breakthrough discoveries across therapeutics, diagnostics, sustainable foods and direct to consumer applications to transform human health."

About Illumina For Startups

Illumina for Startups is focused solely on creating an innovation ecosystem for the genomics industry by partnering with leading venture capital investors and entrepreneurs to create, launch, and grow genomics startups. Illumina for Startups initiatives include Illumina Accelerator, founded in 2014, and Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina, founded in 2021. Illumina Accelerator is a company creation engine co-located with Illumina research and development sites in San Francisco Bay Area and Cambridge, UK. Since inception, Illumina Accelerator has invested in 68 genomics startups from across the globe, which have collectively raised over $1 billion in venture capital funding. Approximately 93% of Illumina Accelerator investments have gone on to raise additional capital from leading investors. For more information, visit our website.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

