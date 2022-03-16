EXIT Strategy Realty Chooses Zenlist to Increase Agent Performance and Delight Clients

Zenlist helps agents and their clients save time and stress through the power of collaborative search and increased inventory.

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIT Strategy Realty of Chicago continues its trend of innovating in the real estate space. It has selected Zenlist to empower its agents and their clients to save time and effort and make the homebuying process easier through collaborative search.

Led by Founder & CEO Nick Libert, the EXIT Strategy team is the top performing EXIT Realty franchise in the country, with over 300 agents. Mr. Libert commented: "Before finding Zenlist, I had identified some problems dragging down the performance of myself and my agents and hurting the client experience–the home search process was disconnected across so many platforms. Another problem was that so many public portals didn't have all the properties on the market, and not quick enough for this low inventory, high-demand market. This was costing my agents and their clients time and money, and we needed a solution."

As one of the top performing agents in Chicago, Libert personally tested Zenlist with his own clients for several months, and became a strong advocate for the platform. "Zenlist helped me be more efficient, nurture relationships with clients more effectively, and grow my business as a result."

Today, Zenlist is deployed across the entire EXIT Strategy team, and acts as EXIT's collaborative search and client nurturing platform. "We love Zenlist's ease of use, access to additional inventory not publicly available, and real-time market updates. It gets our clients off of public sites and makes everyone more efficient," said Libert. "I felt so strongly about its value for both our agents & consumers that I wanted to provide it for each of our agents immediately, and coach them on it from my own experience".

Zenlist, a San Francisco-based startup, launched in Chicago in early 2020 to address the longstanding problem that the home search experience is disconnected, inefficient, and non-collaborative for agents and their clients. There are now more than 3,800 agents from 100+ brokerages providing Zenlist to nearly 40,000 active buyers and sellers in Chicagoland alone.

Tom Macleod, Zenlist's CEO, commented, "We're excited about the ability to help EXIT agents be more efficient and delight their clients with a different approach to the search experience. Nick has been a great partner of ours, and this was the logical next step."

Zenlist is expanding quickly to new markets, including several other midwest, mid-Atlantic, and West Coast, where there is demand by agents and clients for a collaborative search experience and an easier home buying process.

For further information on Zenlist, please email Alex Albright at alex@zenlist.com.

