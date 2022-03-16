EVODeFi comes out with its new payment solution EVODeFi.Pay

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVODeFi cross-chain solution just unveiled its new product – EVODeFi.Pay. This is a powerful tool for making crypto payments, allowing sellers to accept and bill cryptocurrency to customers with minimal time and effort. The product will be especially valuable for users who want to perform their money transactions in cryptocurrency without using complicated schemes.

The high-tech system of EVODeFi provides numerous crypto services including business tools to increase crypto payments, a bridge between networks, and a high-tech system to work with crypto exchange and crypto-salaries. A professional team that has already launched one of the top 5 bridges created EVODeFi.Pay that facilitates the process of exchanging cryptocurrency between sellers and buyers.

EVODeFi.Pay is a product that performs fast crypto-transactions between vendors and customers. The process of using the service is extremely simple: a buyer chooses the cryptocurrency which he or she wants and pays for the purchase. EVODeFi.Pay converts one cryptocurrency into another and sends the payment to a seller in the crypto that has been chosen. Since many have refused to use BTC/ETH in favor of faster networks, EVODeFi.Pay can offer several popular networks, such as BSC, Fantom, Avax, Polygon, which already have a large number of users. In addition, the development team uses a powerful security system to protect transactions at all stages. Moreover, convenient localization and the ability to use the service on any device will greatly facilitate integration.

About EVODeFi:

EVODeFi is a cross-chain solution providing a set of crypto products including a bridge between networks, business tools to increase crypto payments, and a high-tech system to work with crypto exchange and crypto-salaries projects, available in a single system. EVODeFi develops the following services: Bridge, Pay, Exchange, Payroll and App. Using the latest technologies and great experience, the EVODeFi system works at the international level, providing its services in regions around the world, for example in the USA, Europe, and South America.

