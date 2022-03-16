"Don't Hang Up" Premieres This Sunday, March 20 at 8pm ET on Bounce, True-Crime Original Thriller Stars Wendell Pierce, Lauren Holly & Eden Cupid

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce (@bouncetv) will premiere its newest original movie "Don't Hang Up" this Sunday, March 20th at 8pm ET. The action-thriller based upon real life events stars Wendell Pierce ("The Wire," "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"), Lauren Holly ("NCIS," "Picket Fences") and Eden Cupid ("Umbrella Academy").

The new action thriller (PRNewswire)

The mystery revolves around Chris Daniels (Pierce), a husband and father whose life is upended when he gets a phone call that hurls him into a harrowing journey to save his family. Told his daughter has been taken hostage, Chris is ordered by the kidnappers to complete a series of missions to get her back, all while maintaining one deceptively simple rule: Don't hang up.

Meanwhile, the growing number of unanswered texts and calls from his wife Tracy (Holly) leads to escalating fear and even police interference – which unwittingly puts the safe return of their daughter (Cupid) in even greater jeopardy.

"We are elated to have Wendell Pierce and Lauren Holly in the starring roles of 'Don't Hang Up,'" said David Hudson, Head of Original Programming, Scripps Networks. "We are elevating our original programming with superlative artists in unique, high-quality, high-octane stories. This stellar cast will take writer William "Byl" Caruthers' fantastic page-turner screenplay to incredible heights and 'Don't Hang Up' will be an edge-of-your-seat thriller."

"As an actor, I always look for opportunities to do good work with good material. 'Don't Hang Up' is a film that meets this standard," said Wendell Pierce. "I've always wanted to do a thriller, where an ordinary man is thrown into an extraordinary situation. Based on a true story, it's evidence that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction."

"Don't Hang Up" is being directed by J.B. Sugar ("Faith Heist," "Bitten") from a screenplay by Byl Caruthers and produced by Sugar and Ella Myers for No Equal Entertainment.

About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over the top on Roku, and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web viaBounceTV.com. Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV Sling, and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact:

Jim Weiss

770-672-6504

jim.weiss@scripps.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bounce