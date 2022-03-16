Abu Dhabi organizes the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emirates Falconers Club began its preparations for organizing the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2022) from September 26 to October 2, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region, which established its regional and international position in its last edition ADIHEX 2021, witnessing the participation of 680 companies and brands from 44 countries.

Part of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2021), auctions of falcons, horses, and camels, as well as the most beautiful captive-bred falcons, and Saluki beauty contest (Arabian hunting dogs) are among the most prominent events, in addition to educational and environmental activities and heritage shows. (PRNewswire)

The event attracted more than 105,000 visitors from 120 nationalities in 2021 and it is expected that the upcoming edition will be larger.

Exhibitors consider that the main reasons for participating at ADIHEX are to network, to increase direct sales, meeting new agents and partners, making deals, entering new markets, connecting with specialists in various industries, raising brand awareness and launching innovative new products.

The visitors of ADIHEX were very satisfied last year with the diversity of the products and services provided, in addition to more than 80 activities and events that were organized during the days of the exhibition.

ADIHEX 2021 also presented more than 120 workshops and hosted about 90 speakers and more than 800 official falconry representatives and sustainable hunting associations and institutions from around the world.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of ADIHEX, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the great support provided to the exhibition from Their Highnesses, Sheikhs and for all the local efforts that contribute to promoting falconry heritage and instil it in the hearts of people globally.

The auctions of falcons, horses, and camels, as well as the most beautiful captive-bred falcons, and Saluki beauty contest (pure Arabian hunting dog) are among the most prominent events, in addition to educational and environmental activities and heritage shows for horses, birds of prey and police dogs, which give families more fun and learning opportunities, and enhances the event's attractiveness as a family mass festival.

The richness and comprehensiveness of ADIHEX is evident in its 11 diverse sectors, which are: Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Promotion and Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports, and Media.

