New Condominium Residences are Now Selling In Old Town North

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Towngate North, Alexandria's newest condominium community, has opened for sales this month. Ideally located in the desirable Old Town North neighborhood, Towngate North offers 81 sophisticated residences across two distinguished condominium buildings with pricing from the mid $400's to $2M+.

Towngate North: A new condominium community now selling in Old Town North Alexandria (PRNewswire)

Each of the one-, two- and three-bedroom residences at Towngate North are outfitted with modern designs, refined finishes and ample natural light throughout. Select layouts also include dens and private outdoor space.

Homeowners will enjoy a complete portfolio of on-site amenities to enhance their daily lifestyle, including a building concierge, community clubroom, furnished conference space, fitness studio with a yoga room, dog spa and bike storage areas. A shared rooftop terrace will feature picturesque views of the Potomac River and Old Town North.

This coveted address puts an abundance of local and regional destinations within easy reach. Homeowners will have walkable access to shopping and dining in Old Town North and to outdoor recreation with the Mount Vernon Trail and Potomac Waterfront just steps away. Plus the community's location at Slaters Lane connects homeowners to even more throughout the entire Washington, D.C. region via its close proximity to Metro and the G.W. Memorial Parkway.

"The interest we've been seeing at Towngate North is remarkable," observes Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential. "Home shoppers are very excited about this opportunity for an impressive new home in such an ideal location."

Towngate North's first building is set for a late 2022 move-in, with the second building ready in early 2023. Interested home shoppers can schedule a private appointment at Towngate North's off-site sales office, located at 525 Wythe Street, by visiting TowngateNorth.com.

About the Towngate North Team

McWilliams|Ballard is a leading project development, sales, marketing and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. area, drawing on its vast experience and unique understanding of the market to help projects succeed. Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

