ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th Year

Recognition honors ManpowerGroup as one of the companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance

MILWAUKEE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup [MAN: NYSE] has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. ManpowerGroup is the only company in its industry to be recognized for more than a decade for playing a critical role in driving positive change in societies and communities around the world.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Environmental action, Social impact and good Governance," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Today there is rightly more focus on how business creates broader shared value for all. We are proud to set high ethical standards for our industry and dedicate this award to our people who drive our strong ethical culture forward every day."

"Two in three people want to work for an organization with similar values to their own," said Ruth Harper, ManpowerGroup Chief Sustainability Officer. "As workers place their trust in employers to address social and environmental challenges we believe our Working to Change the World Plan and being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies matters increasingly to all our stakeholders - our people, partners, clients and shareholders."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to ManpowerGroup for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies and methodology can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

