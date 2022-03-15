InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Pick Up Pet Dog Waste (TLS-112)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, sanitary and strain-free way to pick up after a dog," said an inventor, from Osprey, Fla., "so I invented the DOG WAND. My design provides added comfort and convenience for pet owners."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to pick up pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and pick up waste by hand. As a result, it enhances comfort and sanitation and it reduces strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

