California Lawyers Association Introduces its New Lawyers Section

The New Lawyers Section Will Support and Promote Professional Excellence and Diversity of California Attorneys

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) is pleased to introduce its New Lawyers Section, formerly the California Young Lawyers Association (CYLA). The new Section will provide California lawyers in their first three years of practice (those within their first 8 years of practice as of 2022 will be grandfathered in) free access to the Association's standard membership plan—which includes access to an additional Section of their choice, free educational content, events, and other membership benefits.

With the standard membership plan, lawyers just starting out will be able to take advantage of helpful offerings created by the Association's New Lawyers Section, Solo and Small Firm Section and the Law Practice Management and Technology Section as well as access to an additional Section. Under CLA's recently enhanced membership structure, members also receive broad, digital access to content and CLA-wide benefits such as discounts, job listings, networking opportunities, and legal education.

"This arrangement will create excellent mentorship and leadership development opportunities for our new and more diverse generation of lawyers," Executive Director Oyango A. Snell said. "Fostering excellence among California lawyers will enhance the practice of law, promote an equitable administration of justice, and benefit the public that lawyers serve."

"CLA is grateful for the opportunity to play a key role in the personal, social, and professional advancement of all lawyers, and especially those just finding their way in their legal careers," said President Jeremy M. Evans.

The standard membership plan is also available to others who want access to one of the nation's largest bar associations. In addition, CLA offers law students the option to join up to three Sections at no charge. Judges and judicial officers can also join any Section (available on the CLA website only).

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Established in 2018 as a member-driven, mission-focused bar association dedicated to the professional advancement of attorneys practicing law in the State of California, CLA, through the work of its 18 experienced and innovative Sections, provides premier educational content, networking opportunities, and high-quality programs to its members, the legal community, and the public at-large.

