3M named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for 9th consecutive year

3M named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for 9th consecutive year

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethisphere Institute today recognized 3M for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the ninth straight year. 3M is one of only seven industrial companies worldwide to be honored this year.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

"For the past 120 years, 3M has built its reputation on doing things ethically," said Michael Duran, 3M senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. "Our purpose as a company and unwavering integrity help us deliver to our customers and make 3M a great place to work. I am truly proud of our more than 90,000 3M employees who work to protect 3M's reputation every day."

3M's Code of Conduct is what makes 3M's ethical reputation strong among consumers and across many industries. Company leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and ethical business conduct are expected and encouraged by leading through example.

3M is one of 136 companies around the world designated as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2022. The assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance and diversity.

"The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees understand the mandate today for business to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to 3M for receiving this recognition for the ninth year in a row. It's a testament to 3M's commitment to do the right thing and its dedication to integrity, governance, and community."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes questions on environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion and social justice and serves as an operating framework to highlight leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success.

You can learn more about 3M's Code of Conduct and Ethics & Compliance by visiting: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/ethics-compliance/code/

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M