BSI Consulting Receives 2021 EBJ Business Achievement Award

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Business Journal®* (EBJ), a business research publication which provides high value strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry*, has honored BSI Consulting with a Business Achievement Award for Technology Merit: Emergency Preparedness App in 2021. This award was made possible with the support of ReadyKey, a division of Guidebook.

BSI Consulting was recognized for developing an EHS Preparedness Mobile App with a global food and beverage organization

"In a year of economic recovery in 2021 that still posed its own challenges, it is a testament to the resilience of the environmental industry and its leaders in business and innovation to have such a fine constellation of winners of the annual EBJ Awards," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal®.

BSI Consulting was recognized for developing an EHS Preparedness Mobile App with a global food and beverage organization seeking to access emergency action plans, responders, their roles and contact information – as well as a seamless method of keeping this information up to date. In the absence of market-ready solutions, BSI Consulting worked with the client's EHS, IT, and Enterprise Architecture teams to integrate critical design elements, as well as a third-party developer to design a solution. The solution had client branding in both IOS and Android app stores, quick access to Significant Incident workflows, broad accessibility, easy management of change, speed-to-deploy solution (12-24 weeks), human resources information system integration, and SSO (Single Sign On) compatibility. "EHS organizations are running leaner and leaner - necessitating innovative approaches that build trust and inspire confidence. Our three-party partnership approach - client, technology partner, and BSI consulting - provided the opportunity to think outside of the box and deliver a scalable, repeatable solution to replace a long-standing, analogue industry standard," said Jacob Zollinger, National Practice Director, Information Solutions. "It's been an exciting journey to support BSI and their clientele on their project to innovate Emergency Preparedness. They've embraced mobile and the opportunity it presents with remarkable agility for such large and renowned organizations," said Stewart Price, President of Sales & Marketing at Guidebook and Co-Founder of ReadyKey.

The 2021 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XX on March 16-18, 2022 in San Diego. Environmental Industry Summit XX will be EBI's first in-person meeting of the environmental industry since 2019.

* Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 13 business segments, including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation, water & wastewater, air quality & pollution control, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, renewable energy and environmental information systems.

About BSI Consulting Services

BSI Consulting is a division of BSI Group, the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 80,000 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient. For more than 100 years, BSI's commitment and pledge to the public good have shown through in our championing the most popular standards on the planet, including the world's first standard for environmental management systems. Two million organizations have embedded BSI best practice standards. Today, we are active in 8,000 standard projects globally.

While distinct from BSI's standards activities, BSI Consulting Services is focused on achieving compliance with regulations and any other Environment, Health, Safety, Sustainability and Security requirement, by applying best practice and leveraging our knowledge of standards. We work in partnership with our clients based on trust, and every interaction is an expression of our values: integrity, respect, and expertise. We improve resilience in the operations, supply chain and information security domains. Our exclusive blend of consulting, knowledge, assurance, and regulatory services enable us to bring the optimum approach to our clients when the path forward is unchartered and deep technical experience is required.

