Gotcha Covered opens new center in South Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, increases its presence in Texas with the opening of Gotcha Covered of South Katy.

Rafael Garzon is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of South Katy. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Rafael and Maria Garzon. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Fort Bend County, Katy, Cinco Ranch, Fulshear and Memorial while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we champion our excellent end-to-end consultative services and pride ourselves in delivering an experience that is second to none," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are confident in Rafael and Maria's ability to provide the residents in South Katy and the surrounding areas with a top-tier experience. We are proud to have them as part of the Gotcha Covered family."

Rafael Garzon started his career in the fashion industry. With over 20 years of experience, he served in several roles with some of the most well-known companies in the retail industry including being the general manager at Dillard's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

While searching for great business opportunities, Garzon discovered Gotcha Covered after being approached by a franchise broker. After further research and learning more about the business model and the company's human capital, he knew it was the franchise for him.

"I have worked with many different retailers and had the opportunity to learn various businesses, so I developed the ability to identify and see good opportunities within different markets," Garzon said. "Gotcha Covered was very interesting to me from the very beginning, and the more I learned about it the more I realized that I wanted to be a part of it.

"The team is nothing short of amazing. As a brand new entrepreneur and franchisee with no experience in the window treatment market, I have felt very supported in all aspects of the business. The team is very approachable, and the execution and follow-up of the entire process have been professional and timely."

As for the overall goal of Gotcha Covered of South Katy, Garzon said he wants to make sure each customer's interaction is meaningful and creates an experience that the customer values and treasures.

"I want them to always feel like their investment was worth every penny, from the service we provided to the quality of the product they received," Garzon said.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of South Katy, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/south-katy/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered