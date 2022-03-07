FORMA Brands Names Eric Hohl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMA Brands, an incubator, accelerator, and curator of next-generation beauty brands and products, today announced that Eric Hohl has joined as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. As a seasoned leader of global consumer lifestyle brands, Hohl brings tremendous experience and an exciting vision for the next phase of FORMA's evolution. Hohl succeeds Myles McCormick, who recently transitioned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and continues to advise the company's Board on strategic matters.

"I'm very excited to join FORMA, which has built a portfolio of leading brands with significant potential. Our highly dynamic industry is constantly evolving, which has been especially true over the last two years, and these shifts create new opportunities for innovation and growth," said Hohl. "The experienced and passionate team at FORMA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and continue developing next-generation beauty brands and products that consumers love."

Hohl has spent more than three decades leading consumer lifestyle brands, including the last 12 years at Too Faced Cosmetics, where he served as CEO and was most recently President of the brand inside The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. He was instrumental in guiding Too Faced from early-stage development through global multi-channel expansion. Prior to his tenure at Too Faced, Hohl was a key executive at beauty and fashion companies, including Hard Candy, Billabong, and Ashworth.

FORMA Brands President Simon Cowell said, "We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the FORMA family. He understands our culture of creativity and collaboration, and he brings a wealth of experience about the beauty industry and operating global multi-channel brands that will be invaluable for the next chapter of our growth. As we look to realize the full potential of our exciting brand portfolio, Eric's leadership will help us position FORMA for success well into the future."

Eric will be based in FORMA Brands' Los Angeles office, and he will be working closely with the existing global team across operations, finance and brand development. During his tenure at Too Faced Cosmetics, Eric partnered with General Atlantic, a leading growth investor who was a shareholder in Too Faced until its sale to Estee Lauder and is an existing investor in FORMA Brands.

About FORMA Brands

FORMA Brands ("the company") is an incubator, accelerator, and curator of next-generation beauty brands and products. Its growing multi-branded and multi-category portfolio includes Morphe, Morphe 2, r.e.m. beauty, Jaclyn Cosmetics, and Playa Beauty, with more to come. Each portfolio brand is thoughtfully selected, acquired, or created with creative and bold artists and founders. Each brand showcases differentiated products and a unique story while embracing all forms of beauty. The company has a global presence with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, London, and Shanghai. For more information on FORMA Brands, please visit: www.FORMABrands.com.

Media Contacts

press@formabrands.com

View original content:

SOURCE FORMA Brands