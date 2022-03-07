Accurate Background Intensifies Focus on Technology Innovation and Operational Excellence

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced the promotions of Alex Fung to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Bryan Fujioka to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These executive appointments reinforce the company's strategic focus on technology innovation and operational excellence, both of which are core to the company's growth and its mission of advancing the screening experience through visibility and insights.

"This year marks our 25th anniversary of delivering comprehensive employment screening solutions coupled with exceptional service and our commitment to compliance. With the hiring headwinds many employers are facing today, a seamless hiring process is more essential than ever," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate Background. "Alex Fung's new role as CTO will ensure we stay on the forefront of technology innovation to help our clients quickly and compliantly hire talent in this competitive labor market."

"Accurate has led the market with its forward-thinking view on technology as a key enabler of the products and services we offer. As we look at new ways to innovate, we'll move toward a shared-service model that allows our clients a seamless experience across all our products and services. This will allow Accurate to scale our teams, deploy technology faster, and to better serve our customers' dynamically changing needs," said Fung. "To achieve this goal, our team is growing rapidly as we recruit experts in various technology disciplines, including product development, DevOps, and data analytics, all in our cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, our research in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are feeding quickly into our product offerings. It's an exciting time for the business, and an incredible opportunity to work at a company that is leading through innovation and service."

Fung has been a technology leader at Accurate since 2015, spearheading several key initiatives to transform the company's technology. In his new role as CTO, he will focus on product development, research and development initiatives, new software development processes and architectural design. Fung brings 23 years of technology and engineering experience from companies such as LifeLock, Disney Interactive Media Group, and Sun Microsystems. Fung has a Bachelor of Arts in computer science, and graduated Cum Laude, from Harvard University.

Dowd continued, "Equally important, Bryan Fujioka's promotion to CFO will allow us to hyper-focus on growth and strengthen our financial operations. Using the strengths of his experience and expertise, we will optimize our internal teams to the next level of efficiency and maturation."

"Accurate has established strong market leadership and product preference that drive growth and scale for our business," said Fujioka. "It's critical that we build the necessary processes and infrastructure in our business, with specific targeted investments, to meet and exceed our growth targets."

Fujioka is a seasoned, Big Four accounting firm-trained finance professional with extensive leadership experience in both accounting and financial planning and analysis. He joined Accurate as a financial operations leader and has served as interim CFO since November 2021. Prior to joining Accurate, he held several key financial leadership roles at National Pen, including as Vice President, Controller. Fujioka began his career at global accounting firms KPMG LLC and Deloitte. Fujioka has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

