SO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Shareholders of The Southern Company of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) ("Southern").

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased, acquired, or otherwise held or sold, the publicly traded securities of The Southern Company between May 10, 2013 to February 20, 2020, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Deloitte & Touche, LLP allegedly made false and/or materially misleading statements in connection with its audit of The Southern Company's financial statements and, in particular, its "clean coal" electric power plant in Kemper, Mississippi. Between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"), Deloitte intentionally and recklessly violated its professional responsibilities as Southern's professional auditor and deceived investors about Southern's accounting for and expected completion of the Kemper Plant. Deloitte's untrue statements and omissions of material facts concerning the Kemper Plant operated as a fraud and deceit upon plaintiff and others similarly situated in connection with their purchases and value of Southern securities during the Class Period.

