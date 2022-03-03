SIA Honors Leo Russell in Staffing 100 North America List

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his continued leadership and innovative approach to human capital solutions, Pride Global Founder and CEO Leo Russell has been honored with inclusion on the 2022 Staffing 100 North America list published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Previously named to the 2021 list, Russell's bold approach to navigating a dynamic employment market and establishing his company's new Decidedly Diverse initiative secured his spot for the second year running.

In its announcement of the list's publication, SIA highlighted the unique challenges faced by staffing industry leaders in 2021. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward," said SIA editor and publisher Subadhra Siriam, "these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the workforce solutions ecosystem continues to thrive."

"Helping people find work in America—and now, around the globe—is truly as good as it gets," said Russell. "I'm honored to be included among so many incredible professionals in our industry, and I'm looking forward to doing my part to ensure we're helping the world work in every possible way."

Russell launched Pride Global in 1983 as Pride Technologies, initially focusing on providing IT services to the financial industry. In the decades since, Russell oversaw the company's transformation to an international enterprise with more than 4,500 associates across 10 brands. In addition to his work with Pride Global, he has founded Pride in Education, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers a full range of vocational training and educational opportunities for diverse communities, as well as the Diversified Staffing Alliance trade association, which provides firms with diverse ownership access to business opportunities with leading corporate clients.

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resource challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India, and Brazil, offering a comprehensive range of human resources solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaltrina Riley, Chief Marketing Officer

(212) 235-5300 | kaltrina.riley@prideglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pride Global