ReTo Eco-Solutions Subsidiary Selected as a Member of the Hainan Petroleum, Natural Gas and Chemical Industry Federation

BEIJING, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments in China, announced today that its subsidiary, ReTo Technology Development Co., Ltd., has been selected to become a member enterprise of the Hainan Petroleum, Natural Gas and Chemical Industry Federation (the "PNC Industry Federation").

The PNC Industry Federation is the first non-profit organization created by enterprises and institutions in the oil, natural gas, and chemical industries in Hainan, China whose members include enterprises, research and development institutions, and engineering design firms from these industries. The PNC Industry Federation is a platform for communication and information exchange between member enterprises. The federation not only provides support to members such as integrating upstream and downstream industry resources, offering business opportunities and standardizing the operation process, but also creates a healthier development environment for the oil, natural gas, and chemical industries and assists the government in the planning and construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, China's largest free trade pilot zone launched in 2018 which is under construction and currently over 940,000 entities have settled in the Port including 28 Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of ReTo, commented: "Since the favorable policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port have attracted many leading domestic petrochemical enterprises to Hainan, the resulting increase in demand for environmental protection solutions and services provides us a lot of business opportunities to deploy our smart environmental protection technologies. ReTo Technology Development Co. Ltd. is honored to be selected as the one of enterprise member specializing in Internet of Things ("IoT") smart environmental solutions in the PNC Industry Federation which enables us to participate in more informatization projects in Hainan and to access more resources through the federation platform. We are committed to service the federation members as well as other businesses in the oil, natural gas, and chemical industries with our advanced IoT technologies and smart environmental protection technologies."

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc., through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment. Through its subsidiary Yile IoT Technology Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise in Hainan Province and focusing on the research, development and application of IoT technologies, the Company provides products and scenario-based solutions and products for clients primarily in the automobile rental, ride sharing and logistic sectors in China. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

