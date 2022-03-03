Northstar Validates High Quality Liquid Asphalt and Aggregate Through Positive Third-party Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the Company's commitment to quality, it has received positive testing results from an independent third-party testing facility for two of its outputs, liquid asphalt and aggregate. After initiating steady state production, liquid asphalt and aggregate were produced through the reprocessing of single-use asphalt shingles currently stockpiled on-site at Northstar's fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility"). These independent third-party test results for liquid asphalt and aggregate confirm that these products meet the Company's end product specification objectives.

The table below compares the test results for Northstar's liquid asphalt with common liquid asphalt specifications in Canada for the three major specification criteria for liquid asphalt:

Softening point - the temperature at which the asphalt reaches a specific viscosity; Penetration - the hardness of the asphalt; and Flash point - the temperature at which vapours from the asphalt will ignite in the presence of a flame.

Table 1: Comparison

Standard Northstar Shingle Asphalt Roofing

Type III Roofing

Type IV Road 80-

100 Softening Point (°C) ASTM D36 110 88 - 113 85 – 96 99 -107 N/A Penetration (dmm)

@ 25°C & 100g ASTM D5 10 15 15 - 35 12 - 25 80 - 100 Flash Point (°C) ASTM D92 239 N/A 260 260 230

1. The specifications listed above are not exhaustive for all asphalt specifications.

2. Any test requirement identified as N/A indicates that the test is not required for that product specification.

The Northstar specification analysis is as expected and designed and confirms that:

Northstar's liquid asphalt specification most closely resembles shingle liquid asphalt. Also as expected, given the weathering of the asphalt shingle feed, Northstar's liquid asphalt falls just outside of the penetration test results for shingle asphalt. Modification by shingle manufacturers to increase the penetration grade of liquid asphalt is a routine process and would be expected to involve minor blending operations of 0.5-2.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt to meet full specification.





Northstar's liquid asphalt specification is also very close to that of Type III/IV bulk roofing liquid asphalt. Again, it is expected that minor blending operations of 2.0-5.0% rejuvenation product added to Northstar's liquid asphalt would be required to meet full specification.





Paving liquid asphalt has the highest specification requirements and is generally much softer than roofing and shingle liquid asphalt. As expected, Northstar's liquid asphalt will therefore be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0-10.0% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt to meet full paving specification.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We have always believed that the outputs created through our proprietary bitumen extraction and separation technology ("BEST") design process were of high quality and now we have the independent test results to support this. Through commissioning and steady state production, we are now fully extracting liquid asphalt from asphalt shingles as designed and producing high quality end products, as expected. We believe this testing confirms that our two primary products will be able to re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles, creating a circular economy, and used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process for road paving."

"Quality is a critical part of our business and independent third-party testing is an important element of that. The Company now has in-house testing capability to satisfy ourselves, and our customers, that we have exceptional products with stringent quality control procedures. Softening point, penetration, and flash point specification testing has become an integral part of our steady state production processes," continued Mr. Mills.

As outlined by the results above, Northstar believes its liquid asphalt can be used for:

Asphalt shingle production

Flat roofing type III / IV asphalt

Waterproofing applications

Hot-mix asphalt production

Asphaltic emulsions or cutback production

Chip seal or slurry seal asphalt

Testing Results for Aggregate:

Sieve Size Passing Mean Std Dev 5.000 mm 100% 0.0% 2.500 mm 96.9% 1.8% 1.250 mm 55.1% 4.5% 0.630 mm 12.9% 1.1% 0.315 mm 3.0% 0.2% 0.160 mm 0.9% 0.2% 0.080 mm 1.1% 0.2%

Moisture % VOC % Asphalt % 6.63% 0.00% 0.50%

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that shingle manufacturers can increase the penetration grade of Northstar's liquid asphalt through minor blending operations of 0.5%-2.0% rejuvenation product, that they can meet bulk roofing specification through minor blending operations of 2.0%-5.0% and that Northstar's liquid asphalt would be suitable for paving application by blending 5.0%-10% of Northstar's liquid asphalt into virgin asphalt; its belief that these test results confirm that Northstar's two primary products can re-enter the manufacturing process for asphalt shingles and can be used in the hot-mix asphalt manufacturing process, as well as Northstar's belief that its liquid asphalt can be used for the applications specified in the news release. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

