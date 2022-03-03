MonitorEDU Announces Successful Launch of New Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, announces the successful launch of its new Invigil Service, a human based tool for live, and recording based proctoring offered in partnership with Digital Desk.

they made our online contest a fairer one

Released earlier this year, Invigil was the right solution to deploy for MATHCOUNTS, a math-based contest offered to middle school students throughout the country. The exam was offered on February 17, 2022, with a participant count of 24,700. While many of the students took the exam at their school, proctored by their teachers or math coaches, a large portion of the students needed to participate remotely, due to COVID or other logistical issues.

MonitorEDU previously worked with the MATHCOUNTS contest in 2021 and proctored their final round using our traditional live proctoring service. That round included over 220 students, and all were proctored remotely due to the pandemic

"MonitorEDU helped MATHCOUNTS maintain its competition integrity during the pandemic," said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. "Their team helped us streamline and personalize the process of connecting students with proctors, and they made our online contest a fairer one."

Don Kassner, president of MonitorEDU, added, "When MATHCOUNTS came to us with the challenge of testing a large group of students in a few hours, we chose a combination of Invigil, backed by our existing video platform, along with our professionally trained staff. The event was a tremendous success and we look forward to the next round of the contest."

About MonitorEDU - Founded in 2018 by the "Godfathers of Remote Proctoring", Don Kassner and Patrick Ochoa, the company specializes in providing professionally trained proctors who proctor remote exams globally. The company provides its own technology and also offers its proctors to perform their duties on any platform. The company is based in Tennessee.

Media Contact: Don Kassner don@monitoredu.com

View original content:

SOURCE MonitorEDU