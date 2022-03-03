Karen M. Padovese Elected Chair of California Casualty Advisory Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen M. Padovese, CPCU, retired Chief Operating Officer of insurance organization GeoVera Holdings, has been elected Chair of the Advisory Board of California Casualty Indemnity Exchange (CCIE). Padovese will also serve as Board Chair of the company's four subsidiaries. She has served on the California Casualty Advisory Board since April 2014 and has been the Board Secretary since June 2018.

Padovese has 40 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. At GeoVera, she had direct responsibility for the underwriting operations, marketing and human resources functions, with shared responsibility for the information technology and compliance functions. During her career at Fireman's Fund, USF&G and GeoVera, Padovese held executive positions ranging from vice president to division president, and she has board of directors experience with multiple property and casualty insurers.

Padovese will assume her new elected responsibilities on April 8, 2022, succeeding Chair Wayne S. Diviney, who will then become an Emeritus member of the Board. CCIE is grateful for the 21 years Diviney has given to the Advisory Board, serving as its leader since June 2017.

Founded in 1914, the company provides auto and home insurance in 43 states and the District of Columbia, with the highest level of care, service, compassion and understanding, to people who make a difference for our communities – educators, peace officers, firefighters and nurses.

