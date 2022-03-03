HUB INTERNATIONAL BUILDS INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF TAYLOR ADVISORS, INC. IN KENTUCKY

HUB INTERNATIONAL BUILDS INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF TAYLOR ADVISORS, INC. IN KENTUCKY

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Taylor Advisors, Inc. (Taylor Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Located in Louisville, Kentucky, Taylor Advisors specializes in financial consulting and investment advisory services for financial institutions. Their industry focus supports Hub's Financial Institutions Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We welcome Taylor Advisors to our growing financial services team," said Scott Eckerty, President of Hub Financial Services. "They are exceptional in what they bring to the table, providing favorable outcomes for clients in the financial institutions space."

"Taylor Advisors will help expand our retirement advisory capabilities and broaden our services to financial institutions," added Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW).

Todd Taylor, Principal of Taylor Advisors, and Sasha Antskaitis, Managing Partner, and the Taylor Advisors team will join Hub Financial Services.

The move will provide Taylor Advisors with access to Hub's distinctive resources, including technology, risk management services and other industry-leading specialists, to continue to grow and expand their offering to clients.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

Taylor Advisors was represented by the consulting firm Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited