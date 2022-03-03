Harmoni Towers Announces Promotion of Lawrence Gleason to CEO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmoni Towers ("Harmoni"), a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lawrence Gleason from President to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the company, effective immediately. Mr. Gleason has been President of Harmoni Towers (formerly Uniti Towers) since its inception in 2016 and has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector in the U.S. and globally.

Omar Jaffrey, sole Founder and Managing Partner of Melody Investment Advisors, said, "Our team at Melody is delighted to see Lawrence promoted to CEO of Harmoni Towers. Since Melody acquired Harmoni in June 2020, the company has made significant strides under Lawrence's leadership. He and his team are veterans in the tower sector, and this promotion reflects Lawrence's contributions to Harmoni as the company continues to grow. With Lawrence as CEO, I am confident that we will serve our customers even better as we continue to develop innovative ways to deliver value to wireless carriers across the country."

Mr. Gleason stated: "I am honored to be named CEO of Harmoni Towers and to be part of an excellent team. I am proud about all that we and our carrier partners have accomplished to date, and excited about the future and value we can deliver to our customers. Our entire team is committed to the continued growth and expansion of our platform including portfolio size, build volume and services offered to our carrier partners."

Prior to Harmoni Towers, Mr. Gleason was Founder and CEO of Summit Wireless Infrastructure. He also held the position of COO of Latin America at American Tower. Under Mr. Gleason's guidance, American Tower's Latin American presence grew from 4,400 towers in Mexico and Brazil to nearly 20,000 towers in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile. This expansion included 3,000 newly constructed towers and more than 20 acquisitions of tower portfolios. Prior to American Tower, Mr. Gleason was a practicing attorney. He received an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a graduate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

About Harmoni Towers

Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors owns, operates, and builds mission-critical communications infrastructure. The firm focuses on the acquisition and construction of communication networks and works with customers in a wide variety of situations, including monetizing existing assets and new site development. Harmoni collaborates with wireless operators to deploy their networks and build assets while relieving them of the burden of raising investment capital. Harmoni Towers is one of the most active tower builders in the U.S., with well over 1,000 sites constructed or in development.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors LP is an alternative asset manager led by sole Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

Media Contacts:

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

(203) 992-1230

View original content:

SOURCE Harmoni Towers