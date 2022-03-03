The Fulham Group, A Cuisinart® Brand Licensee, Elevates Backyard Experiences with Launch of Outdoor Heating Collection

NEWTON, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fulham Group, the exclusive Cuisinart® brand licensee for outdoor grilling products, has debuted an Outdoor Heating collection that brings style and warmth to outdoor entertaining spaces.

The Fulham Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Without sacrificing design aesthetics, the Outdoor Heating Collection offers a variety of heaters and fire pits that are sure to take any outdoor living situation to the next level whether it be hosting a gathering or simply enjoying the outdoors. The collection features two tabletop heaters, two full-sized patio heaters, as well as a fire pit.

"As families continue to invest in their backyards and spend more time outside, The Fulham Group believes there is a natural extension to combine food with outdoor entertainment and comfort," says Lois Glasgow, Senior Vice President of Marketing for The Fulham Group. "The Outdoor Heating Collection has expanded our offerings beyond grilling to give you the ultimate backyard experience featuring innovative outdoor comfort solutions."

The Cuisinart Outdoor Heating Collection includes:

Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl (COH-700) – MSRP $69.99.



The aesthetically pleasing Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl offers users a continuous burn that can repel bugs when used with citronella oil. Lightweight and portable, our fire bowl features a ceramic fiber cotton wick. The clear, windproof glass showcases a smokeless, odorless flame while blue glass stones add to the ambiance. The Flame Snuffer quickly extinguishes the flame and conserves fuel.

Portable Tabletop Patio Heater (COH-500) – MSRP $149.99.



Distinctive design with an output of 11,000 BTUs, the Portable Tabletop Patio Heater is lightweight and eye-catching. Featuring an aluminum reflective top plate for wider heat distribution, this heater has a control dial and safety-tilt shutoff. Our heater works with a 1-lb propane tank or connects to a 20-lb tank with an optional hose/regulator (both sold separately).

Perfect Position Propane Patio Heater (COH-400) – MSRP $399.99.



Perfect for the outdoor space that has multiple seating and dining options, the Perfect Position swivels 359-degrees to direct heat where it is needed most. The weighted base keeps the Perfect Position in place, with wheels for mobility. The over-sized reflector plate allows for greater heat distribution with fuel efficient 38,200 BTU output. Rounding out features are a stainless-steel table on base, auto tilt shutoff and fold-down design for storage.

Chimenea Propane Fire Pit (COH-600) – MSRP $499.99.



This propane powered chiminea offers both reflective heat via the angled aluminum plate and residual heat through the 8-lbs of lava rocks in the base. The 20-lb tank stores in an insulated hideaway panel in the rear of the heater. Includes easy light what's a easy light? and a flame failure cut-off switch.

Cleanburn Fire Pit (COH-800) – MSRP $299.99.



The smokeless bowl design increases the airflow and burning process. The Cleanburn bottom vents pull oxygen in, feeding the flames from below, while traveling between the double walls causing the air to heat up. The unique and removable ashtray base, with a patent-pending design, keeps embers and coals contained so they don't clog the airflow. The durable stainless-steel interior is rust resistant.

High-res imagery is linked HERE.

The Outdoor Heating Collection is available at Target, Amazon, and select retail partners. For more information, please visit https://www.cuisinart.com/shopping/outdoor-grilling/heaters-fire-pits/.

Connect with Cuisinart BBQ

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

About The Fulham Group:

Recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's 2021 Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, The Fulham Group is an outdoor consumer products manufacturer based in Newton, Massachusetts focused on inspiring families and friends to create memorable experiences through innovative culinary and comfort solutions. The company has the exclusive license for the Cuisinart® brand in outdoor products and designs, develops, and markets a wide array of appliances and accessories including grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, patio heaters, seasonings, and grilling accessories. For more information, please visit: www.fulhamgroup.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart, universally known for introducing the food processor in America, is a leader in culinary appliances, professional quality cookware and kitchen accessories. The company's cutting-edge reputation can be seen on numerous fronts, from industry-first products and design awards to sponsorships of culinary events and TV cooking shows. Cuisinart manufactures a full range of products under the tagline, "Savor the Good Life®." These products include cookware, countertop cooking appliances, blenders, stand mixers and coffeemakers, as well as food processors, toasters and toaster ovens, ice cream makers, and waffle makers. For more information, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl (COH-700) (PRNewswire)

Perfect Position Propane Patio Heater (COH-400) (PRNewswire)

Portable Tabletop Patio Heater (COH-500) (PRNewswire)

Chimenea Propane Fire Pit (COH-600) (PRNewswire)

Cleanburn Fire Pit (COH-800) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fulham Group