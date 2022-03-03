Five Star Parks & Attractions Acquires Family Entertainment Centers in Seven States Sights Are Set on Significant Growth in the Amusement Industry

BRANSON, Mo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Parks & Attractions, backed by Fruition Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, has completed the acquisition of two separate companies that operate family entertainment centers (FEC's) in a move that significantly expands its offerings throughout the Midwest and southern United States.

The transactions combine a portfolio of five locations from Dubby's Attractions, an admired operator in both Branson, Missouri, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and all five locations of Celebration Station, known for offering food and fun in a family-friendly atmosphere. Five Star acquired The Track Family Fun Parks, a trio of FEC's in Branson, last summer, so it now operates 13 locations in seven states.

Five Star recently acquired five Dubby's attractions in two of the country's leading vacation destinations, including Xtreme Racing Center Branson and Branson Zipline in Branson and Xtreme Racing Center Pigeon Forge, Speed Zone Fun Park and LazerPort Fun Center in Pigeon Forge. The group has also acquired Celebration Station's five FEC's in the prime suburban locations of Clearwater, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Greensboro, North Carolina; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Mesquite, Texas.

John Dunlap, who most recently served as president of SeaWorld and Aquatica in San Diego, is leading the efforts at Five Star Parks & Attractions as the group's newly appointed CEO. Prior to his time at SeaWorld, Dunlap operated his own consulting firm, led the San Diego Zoo, and managed the legendary Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square.

"Delivering quality experiences so that families can make lasting memories together is at the very heart of what Five Star is all about," Dunlap said. "I'm delighted that we've added these additional assets to our portfolio."

Jay Coughlon, co-founder and managing partner of Fruition Partners, said, "We're thrilled about the future of family entertainment and can't wait to build on the solid record of success that these businesses have achieved."

"We look forward to combining our experience in operational excellence with the incredible legacies of the family-run attractions we've acquired," Dunlap added. "We can't wait to introduce generations of guests to a full gamut of exciting changes."

About Five Star Parks & Attractions

Five Star Parks & Attractions is a platform created to partner with and invest in leading family entertainment centers (FEC's), instituting positive changes aimed at creating superior entertainment experiences for families. Properties partnering with Five Star benefit from the passion and expertise of leaders who have spent their careers in the amusement and hospitality industries, and from the financial backing necessary to create improved guest experiences and long-term success. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Five Star is interested in hearing from existing FEC's that may be interested in joining the team and learning about the group's future plans.

About Fruition Partners

Fruition is a lower-middle market private equity firm that assembles teams, strategies and capital to craft highly successful, long-term growth strategies. Its founders have invested in more than 75 companies, raising more than $4 billion of equity capital and building meaningful relationships with past and current partners. They pride themselves in bringing both hard work and a sense of fun to the process, which is one reason they identified FEC's as a growth industry.

What Is an "FEC"?

Family Entertainment Centers are an important part of the global amusement industry. They bring families together by offering an array of activities, which can include arcades and games, batting cages, bowling alleys, bumper boats and cars, go-karts, laser tag, miniature golf, rides, roller rinks, VR experiences, ziplines, and more. Often FEC's include dining elements, from ice cream stands and snack bars to full-service restaurants and food trucks.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For Fruition

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

For Five Stars

Mindy Bianca

mindy@mindybiancapr.com

919-200-6060

View original content:

SOURCE Fruition Partners