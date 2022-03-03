Defense Metals Corp. Drills Highest Grade To Date At Wicheeda With 6.01% Total Rare Earth Oxide Over 23.4 Metres (WI21-38) And 3.19% Over 138 Metres From Surface (WI21-37)

Defense Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMT) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce results for an additional two diamond drill holes totalling 324 metres from the Company's 29 hole, 5,349 metre diamond drill program completed during fall 2021. Drill holes WI21-37 and WI21-38 collared from the same pad on section were designed to further delineate and upgrade existing resource categories of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit.

The two infill holes intersected the highest grade REE mineralization intersected to date at Wicheeda with drill hole WI21-38 returning 6.01% TREO over 23.4 metres1 and significant widths of mineralization above the 0.5% TREO (total rare earth oxide) mineral resource lower cut-off in good agreement with geology and block modelled TREO grades.

The Company expects to receive additional assay results from the 2021 Wicheeda REE Deposit resource expansion and delineation campaign in the coming days and weeks.

Luisa Moreno, President and Director of Defense Metals commented: "We continue to be encouraged results of 2021 resource expansion and infill drilling campaign. The two holes reported today have returned the highest grade REE intercept to date at 6.01% TREO, while also confirming significant widths of potentially economic grade REE's consistent with our geological and resource models."

Resource infill drill holes WI21-37 (-45o dip / 108o azimuth), and WI21-38 (-70o dip / 220o azimuth), drilled on section, established continuity of significantly REE mineralized dolomite carbonatite at depth in accordance with block modelled TREO grades, with WI21-37 yielding 3.19% TREO over 138 metres1, including 4.00% TREO over 55 metres1; and WI21-38 intersecting a mixed-country rock bearing interval grading 3.08% TREO over 81 metres; including the highest grade interval to data at Wicheeda of 3.45% TREO over 35 metres1 and 6.01% TREO 23.4 metres1, respectively (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1. Wicheeda REE Deposit 2021 Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) TREO2

(%) Ce 2 O 3

(%) La 2 O 3

(%) Nd 2 O 3

(%) Pr 2 O 3

(%) Sm 2 O 3

(ppm) Gd 2 O 3

(ppm) Eu 2 O 3

(ppm) Dy 2 O 3

(ppm) Tb 4 O 7

(ppm) Ho 2 O 3

(ppm) WI21-37

(108/-45) 2.00 139.85 137.85 3.19 1.56 1.10 0.35 0.12 351 144 66 30 11 3 including 2.00 57.00 55.00 4.00 1.96 1.38 0.42 0.15 427 164 76 35 12 3 WI21-38

(220/-70) 1.35 82.00 80.65 3.08 1.50 1.07 0.33 0.12 346 154 70 40 13 4 including 1.35 24.75 23.4 6.01 2.91 2.14 0.62 0.23 607 246 114 60 20 6 WI21-33

(350/-80) 5.00 201.00 196 3.17 1.52 1.07 0.37 0.13 382 181 81 42 14 4 including 5.00 55.25 50.25 3.63 1.74 1.26 0.41 0.14 396 181 84 52 16 6 including 146.00 201.00 55.00 4.29 2.07 1.48 0.47 0.17 489 232 112 52 18 5 WI21-34

(040/-55) 3.00 117.00 114.00 2.97 1.46 1.02 0.33 0.11 323 134 58 23 9 2 including 3.00 70.00 67.00 3.84 1.89 1.34 0.41 0.15 379 160 69 29 11 3 WI21-35

(080/-55) 1.20 121.00 119.80 3.87 1.87 1.34 0.43 0.15 434 200 88 52 17 6 WI21-36

(108/-80) 1.10 174.00 172.90 2.34 1.14 0.78 0.27 0.09 293 134 59 35 11 4 including 1.10 35.65 34.55 3.45 1.66 1.21 0.38 0.13 374 170 72 37 13 4 including 136.00 174.00 38.00 3.02 1.46 1.05 0.33 0.12 337 157 68 40 13 4

Figure 1. Drill Section Holes WI21-37 and WI21-38

Figure 1. Drill Section Holes WI21-37 and WI21-38 (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Data Table Correction

The Company notes that in its March 2, 2022, News Release drill intercept table column headers for rare earth oxides Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 and Dy 2 O 3 were inadvertently transposed. Drilled intercepts, TREO%, and major rare earth oxides values for CeO 2 , La 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Pr 6 O 11 , and Sm 2 O 3 and Ho 2 O 3 were unaffected. The corrected values for Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 and Dy 2 O 3 are reported in Table 1 above.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 100% owned 2,008-hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway, and major highways.

The Wicheeda REE Project yielded a robust 2021 PEA that demonstrated an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million, and 18% IRR3. A unique advantage of the Wicheeda REE Project is the production of a saleable high-grade flotation-concentrate. The PEA contemplates a 1.8 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) mill throughput open pit mining operation with 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio over a 19 year mine (project) life producing and average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at Langley (sample preparation) and Vancouver (ICP-MS fusion), B.C. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Defense Metals and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. A 0.1-gram sample pulp was then subject to multi-element ICP-MS analysis via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (ME-MS81h). Defense Metals follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Wicheeda Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Defense Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

_______________________________________

1 The true width of REE mineralization is estimated to be 70-100% of the drilled interval. 2 TREO % sum of CeO 2 , La 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Pr 6 O 11 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 and Ho 2 O 3 . 3 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia,

Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada)

Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

