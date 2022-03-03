Network operators can now optimize performance and revenue with their own heatmap plans for fixed wireless coverage.

Cambium Networks' cnHeat™ 2.0 Network Planning Subscription Service Enables Fixed Wireless Broadband Network Operators to Optimize Site Performance Faster Network operators can now optimize performance and revenue with their own heatmap plans for fixed wireless coverage.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the release of cnHeat 2.0 network planning subscription service. With cnHeat 2.0 network operators can now predict the results of their RF plans in a timely manner. The high-resolution heatmapping service uses LiDAR data to optimize coverage, performance, and customer satisfaction while minimizing both OPEX and CAPEX. cnHeat is built upon Cambium Networks' expertise in fixed wireless Radio Frequency (RF) planning, propagation and modeling integrated with GIS data down to one-meter precision. Thousands of cnHeat models have been made since cnHeat was launched in 2019. With cnHeat 2.0, network designers now plan their own sites and no longer need to request designs and wait days for results to be processed. The system optimizes fixed wireless planning for 60 GHz installations in addition to 2.4 GHz, 3 GHz (including CBRS), 5 GHz and 28 GHz equipment.

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks) (PRNewswire)

"We use cnHeat 2.0 to not only plan our deployments and optimize field installations for our technicians, but also determine our tower installations and configurations," said Jennifer Long, Internet Services Manager, Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC). "cnHeat cuts the installation time by telling technicians exactly where on the house to place equipment. Customers are pleased with the quality and speed of our installations." GVEC offers their customers electric, internet and beyond-the-meter services for residential and commercial customers in Texas. View this video to see how GVEC optimizes customer satisfaction and installation efficiency.

"cnHeat 2.0 provides detailed coverage information that enables operators to tune each site to optimize coverage and performance," said Dan Sullivan, director of product management, Cambium Networks. "With this information, technicians are dispatched to a site to make exact adjustments with known benefits."

"It was so easy. I was able to set up my towers in one hour and got the data back quickly," said Larry Mitchell, business development manager, Twin Valley Telephone in Kansas. "To get everything set up in a matter of hours is extremely beneficial." View a recording of the cnHeat 2.0 – Real-Time Predictions Controlled by You webinar here.

cnHeat generates highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that precisely represent the reality of the RF environment. To streamline the planning process for network operators, cnHeat 2.0 includes the following new features:

The service provider has direct control of site installation adjustments, including antenna type, height and mechanical tilt angle, allowing for agile, dynamic, planning

The service provider is able to initiate site predictions at their convenience, providing results in a timely manner

RF prediction and number of covered buildings are available in a few hours for predictions out to eight miles and in minutes for 60 GHz cnWave™ deployments

Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through a global network of partners.

Plan to attend the Save Time and Money When Planning 60 GHz cnWave™ Networks webinar with Gerrit Bode, director of RF engineering, Alaska Communications describing how cnHeat improves wireless network planning on March 09 at 12 pm US CST. Register here.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Cambium

+1 (650) 868-4659

dreddy@bigvalley.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambium Networks