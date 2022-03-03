All Star Healthcare Solutions Named a 2022 "Best Staffing Firm to Work For"

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, today announced it has been named a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The annual award acknowledges top employers that empower industry achievements by investing in their organization and employees.

Winners were revealed yesterday at the annual SIA Executive Forum North America in Austin, Texas.

"We are honored to once again be named an SIA 'Best Staffing Firm to Work For.' This award reflects our employees' feedback and positive experiences—from being appreciated for the important work they do to our comprehensive employee benefits and world-class learning and development programs that empower them to set their own career paths," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO.

"Our people are the heart of All Star. Even while working remotely for nearly two years, they remain absolutely dedicated to supporting one another and providing our signature 'Red Carpet' Service for our clinicians, patients, and clients," he added. "We are devoted to keeping our people happy and engaged through multiple opportunities for professional and personal growth. We've also committed to expanding our efforts in cultivating an environment conducive to collaboration, fun, and community outreach, all guided by the Core Values we share."

All Star, which is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, participated in the 201–500 employees' category. Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey that measured key categories, focusing on specific factors, like teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, compensation, and benefits. The survey was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Winning companies score in the top quartile in each of the contest categories.

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

