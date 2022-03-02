Valley First Credit Union Expands into Sacramento and Kern Counties

MODESTO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley First Credit Union recently received approval from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to begin welcoming new members from both Kern and Sacramento Counties. This expansion of membership charter is in addition to the ten Central Valley counties VFCU already serves. Membership includes anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in the counties VFCU serves.

"This is an exciting addition to our ability to help more people in the California communities we serve," said Valley First President and CEO Kathryn Davis. "Our mission of Banking with a Purpose can now extend to the people of both Kern and Sacramento counties fulfilling our strategy of serving the entire Central Valley."

As VFCU continues to expand their physical footprint throughout the Central Valley, they also continue to invest heavily in technology enabling them to provide best in class electronic and remote services to meet consumer demand.

"We're often opening accounts and approving loans in a fully electronic environment based on consumer preference," said Davis. "Saving money on car loans and helping fund a mortgage for someone's family home is seamless online due to the investments we've made in technology over the past 24 months."

About Valley First Credit Union

VFCU is a Community Development Financial Institution with $895 million in assets serving the growing and diverse communities of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne Counties. VFCU is committed to banking with a purpose to improve the financial lives of the people and businesses in their community. For more information, please visit https://www.valleyfirstcu.org/

