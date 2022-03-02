Storage Post Self Storage adds 5th Bronx location

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage has purchased a new self-storage facility in the Morrisania neighborhood of New York City's Bronx borough, located at 3350 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY. The building is the first of many acquisitions for Storage Post's new growth and expansion plan.

Self Storage Management Logo (PRNewsFoto/Self Storage Management) (PRNewswire)

The newly constructed self-storage facility consists of 160,000 square feet and features climate control self-storage units, motion sensor lighting, and convenient multi-bay interior loading area. The facility is located within a mile of renowned Yankee Stadium.

"This was a superb transaction and is our 5th Bronx self-storage facility," said Dylan Delaune, Storage Post's Chief Operations Officer. "The asset's high-quality and great location will help develop our New York portfolio, and we are pleased to bring the property into our brand."

"This is an exceptional store located in a very strong demographic, with a population of over 1.4 million people living and working in the Bronx. We were excited to win this very competitive bid and closed in a short timeframe. This acquisition is the latest in our aggressive expansion plan in the NYC Metro Market," said Jack Giannola, Storage Post Director of Acquisitions.

Storage Post Self Storage acquisitions team is expected to add several self-storage facilities in the next year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, visit www.storagepost.com.

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

Jgiannola@storagepost.com

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

404-201-6611

sgruver@storagepost.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storage Post Self Storage